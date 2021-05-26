Jackson Hole Ski Resort Selling 100 Retired Chairlifts Friday ($1,500)

Arapahoe Basin (A-Basin) seems to be like a fine wine, getting better with age. Before my first visit years ago, I heard a lot of positives things about the mountain. Certainly a local favorite, the basin seems to have a different vibe from some of the more commercial resorts right down the street. A Basin offers a variety of terrain, but for the most part is suited for those with a stronger skill level on the slopes. What makes this mountain unique, is the exposed open top that most other local resorts do not offer, unless you hike up to the terrain. This makes for spectacular views, wide open runs and a variety of riding/skiing. Arapahoe Basin really gains its strengths when the back side (Montezuma Bowl) and East Wall open up. Both of these areas offer a very unique offering of expert terrain that feed right back into the other resort trails. A-Basin is definitely worth the trip if you are looking for a closer drive and a few less people then some of the neighboring resorts. During the 2017-2018 season, A-Basin expanded its terrain adding another 468 acres to ski or snowboard on in the Beavers section of the mountain. If you like steep runs and loads of trees, you will be sure to love your time at Abasin.