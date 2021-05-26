Cancel
Lifestyle

Jackson Hole Ski Resort Selling 100 Retired Chairlifts Friday ($1,500)

By Francis Xavier
Unofficial Networks
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article“We’ve been getting calls and emails probably since we announced that lift was going away, three or four months ago. And I’d say a lot of people have been interested for sure. You know I think some people may have thought the price might be a little cheaper. We did a little survey of recent ski lift sales and saw they sold for $2,500 apiece at Bogus Basin … in just the past year so we figured we were in the running.” Snow King GMRyan Stanley.

