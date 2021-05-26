Cancel
Rugby

Bristol Bears: Rouen centre Antoine Frisch joins Premiership leaders

BBC
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBristol have signed centre Antoine Frisch from French second-tier side Rouen for the 2021-22 season. The French-born 24-year-old is an English-qualified player through his mother and spent a year at Loughborough University in 2015. He played 24 times for Rouen, who finished third-from-bottom of the Pro D2 this season. "He...

