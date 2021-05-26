Bristol Bears: Rouen centre Antoine Frisch joins Premiership leaders

Staying the night? Find Hotels & Airbnbs near Bristol's Downs for this Josh Widdicombe show. Book Your Stay Today!. Address: Bristol Downs, Stoke Rd, Bristol, BS9 1FG. The Downs consists of Clifton Down and Durdham Down, bordering the Clifton Village, Clifton and Redland areas of Bristol. Together they represent a huge area of protected parkland right on the edge of the city within walking distance of other major attractions such as the Clifton Susupension Bridge, giving the impression of being surrounded by countryside. The Downs are home to many major events, charity runs, circuses, funfairs and sponsored abseiling events, as well as being a relaxing environment for families to play and couples to stroll. It is also home to the The Downs League – a thriving amateur football league with many pitches. To find out more, or to book a pitch, please call The Downs League directly.