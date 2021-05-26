How to take back control of your life after the lousy lockdown

Money pros give their best guidance on how to handle financial hardship and unexpected life changes—making setbacks from a divorce to a death more manageable, money-wise. Despite the best-laid plans and all that, life has a way of throwing curveballs. When it does, money complications tend to follow. Curveballs like divorce and death can be especially hard to handle and adding financial uncertainty ratchets up stress still further. While you can't prepare for everything, we spoke with Andrea Hohler, financial professional, and Reshelle Smith, certified financial planner and transition money professional, for advice on taking steps to make those curveballs more manageable.