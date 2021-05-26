Cancel
Mass Effect modders to restore same-sex romances from unused audio files

By Rich Stanton
The recent release of Mass Effect: Legendary Edition has come with various revelations about the history of the series, and some changes: elements that were cut, some that couldn't be restored, and tiny tweaks you probably won't even notice. One of the big discoveries was that certain same-sex romance options were planned for inclusion during development, to the extent that scripted dialogue exists in the game's files, but didn't appear in the final product.

