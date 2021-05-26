Stilwell Schools holds cultural learning day for students, staff

||| FROM ERIC WEBB, ORCAS SCHOOLS SUPERINTENDENT |||. On behalf of Orcas Island School District, I would like to thank you for a successful school year!. You, along with other members of our island community, students, families, OISD Staff, local organizations and businesses (OIEF, OICF, Camp Orkila, Fun House, and Rock Island), rallied together with a common goal of providing the best support and educational opportunities possible for our students while also ensuring the safety of our students, staff, and community. From weekly meals, internet connectivity, social and emotional support, outdoor education, distant learning, hybrid learning, learning pods, in-person learning, safety protocols, COVID testing, and more………….we persevered!