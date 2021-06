San Saba Lodge No. 612 will have a called meeting on Monday, May 31st. The purpose is for proficiency in the 3rd degree. Lodge will open at 9:00 a.m. A practice will be held at the Lodge on Friday, June 4th, at 9:00 a.m. All Master Masons are encouraged to attend. On Saturday, June 5th, the Lodge will meet hold a stated meeting. The election of officers will be held for the 2021-2022 Masonic…