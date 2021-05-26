The Fine Line Between Snow Skiing & Water Skiing

The 2021 World Cup season is now officially underway as tires were put to dirt in Leogang to kick things off on the track where saw World Champions crowned this past fall. And just as we saw last September, it is the weather that seems to be the biggest story of the week. Rain and sun swapping on and off with equal intensity has made for track conditions that go from bad to worse, to good, to bad again, multiple times a day. Things kicked off today under sunny skies before the rains came in more than a few times, and ended back under sunny skies. Sometimes the mud was wet and let tires cut through, and other times it was turned to paste as the sun baked down. Never was it consistent, never was it easy.