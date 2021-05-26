The Fine Line Between Snow Skiing & Water Skiing

Kai Jones’ progression in big mountain skiing isn’t slowing down, with the young gun spending the better part of the winter stacking clips in Jackson and Montana for the upcoming TGR film. To cap off the season, he just pulled off a descent that he’s been dreaming of for his entire life: skiing off the summit of the Grand Teton. Inspired by generations of legendary skiers in Jackson Hole, Kai teamed up with his close friend and mentor Tim Durtschi, as well as Jackson Hole Mountain Guides' Doug Workman and photographer Greg Von Doersten to climb and ski the 13,776-foot peak. Of course, mountains like this are no walk in the park, and turning back is as much a part of the game as a successful summit. Despite their best efforts, unusually fickle spring snow conditions prevented the team from completing their mission on their first attempt, but weather and perfect corn conditions lined up for a successful climb and descent on Tuesday morning.