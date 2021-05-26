Cancel
La Vista, NE

Rally for Ryan Larsen held Wednesday evening

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 17 days ago
A rally was held at Central Park for Ryan Larsen, an 11-year-old boy with autism last seen on May 17.

There was a feeling of sadness but also hope for Larsen and his family. The La Vista community prayed together, sharing friendship and family while reflecting on the past stressful week.

Community members banded together by wearing green ribbons, the color of missing children's awareness.

RELATED: Police: Search for Ryan Larsen at Walnut Creek comes up empty

Papillion La Vista Community Schools Superintendent Andy Rikli, Project Harmony Executive Director Gene Klein, and La Vista Mayor Doug Kindig all spoke at the rally.

Kindig said these events have thrown a "curveball" at the city but he is still holding onto hope that Larsen will return to his family.

Ultimately, it's also a chance to keep the search for missing children in our hearts.

"It's sad that it's such a big problem, isn't it?” Kindig said. “But until it affects you and it affects your home, which Ryan missing has done that for all of us, I think a lot of times you don't think about it. If anything, the green ribbon signifies awareness."

Rikli also spoke at the rally, encouraging everyone to stay optimistic and to rely on each other for support.

Papillion La Vista Community Schools also implemented a hotline for staff, students, and parents free of charge.

Larsen was last seen May 17 while leaving La Vista West Elementary School. He’s 5-foot-8 and 125 pounds. If you know where he is, call 911.

Wednesday early evening coverage:

Wednesday search efforts and rally for Ryan Larsen

Wednesday morning coverage:

Investigators searching security video for Ryan Larsen

#Missing Children#Friendship#Protest Riot#Andy Green#Central Park#City Police#Project Harmony#Rally#Mayor#Walnut Creek#Green Ribbons#Wednesday Search Efforts#Community Members#Investigators#Sadness#Parents
