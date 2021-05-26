Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Heat’s quest for Jae Crowder 2.0 resonates in Bucks series, with Trevor Ariza, P.J. Tucker

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Posted by 
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 17 days ago

It’s not quite on the scale of six degrees of separation, but the Jae Crowder impact on Miami Heat-Milwaukee Bucks continues to resonate, with the Heat still in search of a replacement for what Crowder provided in last year’s postseason romp over the Bucks.

At the moment, that has in question whether the Heat move forward with Trevor Ariza as their starting power forward in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference opening-round series that the Bucks lead 2-0, or whether Erik Spoelstra moves in another direction for Thursday’s Game 3 at AmericanAirlines Arena.

In the wake of advancing to last season’s NBA Finals behind strong play from Crowder, the Heat nonetheless limited their free-agency offer to Crowder to only one fully guaranteed season . . . because of a Bucks factor.

At the time, the Heat and the rest of the league were operating under the desire to maximize salary-cap space in case Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo moved into 2021 free agency. Antetokounmpo didn’t, extending with Milwaukee.

Instead, the Heat for months searched for a Crowder replacement, leading to the days before the March 25 NBA trading deadline.

The week before the deadline, both Ariza, then sitting out while with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and Houston Rockets veteran forward P.J. Tucker were put in play by their lottery-bound teams.

For weeks, the Heat were considered favorites for Tucker, with Tucker reportedly amenable to such a move. Instead, the Bucks jumped in with draft equity, offering a swap of their 2021 first-round pick for the Rockets’ 2021 second-round pick.

With those Milwaukee-Houston machinations in place, the Heat made their move for Ariza, sending a 2027 second-round pick to the Thunder.

The irony is that Tucker and Ariza, former teammates with the Rockets, are particularly close, arriving from the Western Conference to now stand as opponents in this series.

“Trevor’s my brother,” Tucker said. “He’s one of my best friends in the league and outside of the league. He’s my brother.”

So far, the contributions have been nominal. Ariza closed the Heat’s Game 1 overtime loss with eight points and 12 rebounds, but then went scoreless with five rebounds in Monday’s blowout loss in Milwaukee, with the Heat getting a superior power-rotation contribution from Dewayne Dedmon. Tucker went scoreless in Game 1, with three points and three rebounds in Game 2.

“He’s similar, but a little different,” Tucker said of Ariza. “He’s a tough, savvy player, can knock down threes, and guard all five positions. He’s just going to be out there to defend.

“He’s smart, knows how to play. And that’s something that any playoff team, any winning team is going to want, in the sense he can kind of cover a lot of holes in different teams. When you get different lineups, you can be able to put him pretty much anywhere in different lineups for matchup sakes.”

While the question is whether Ariza might join Tucker as a reserve in the series, Tucker sees his friend capable of contribution, perhaps soon more often head to head.

“He’s somebody that’s valuable to any winning team, for sure,” Tucker said.

Both Ariza and Spoelstra have consistently downplayed comparisons between Ariza and Crowder, who is thriving with the Phoenix Suns in the first year of a three-year, $30 million contract. Crowder averaged 15.2 points and 6.0 rebounds for the Heat in last season’s series against the Bucks, shooting 22 of 51 on 3-pointers over the five games.

But Spoelstra said he sees Ariza with a place of his own in the matchup against the Bucks.

“Having a guy with Trevor’s experience and his versatility is important against any opponent,” he said.

South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dewayne Dedmon
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Erik Spoelstra
Person
Trevor Ariza
Person
Jae Crowder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#Eastern Conference#The Phoenix Suns#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#Sun Sentinel#Houston Rockets Veteran#Threes#3 Pointers#Thunder#Strong Play#Americanairlines Arena
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
Related
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Heat's Udonis Haslem Addresses Altercation With Sixers' Dwight Howard

As the Philadelphia 76ers entered Thursday night's game with what seemed like very little motivation to dominate, the Miami Heat came in with a chippy mindset looking to send a message to their possible second-round playoff opponent. Miami Heat veteran Trevor Ariza set the tone with chippiness on Thursday as...
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Spurs claim DaQuan Jeffries from waivers

Shams Charania: The Spurs have claimed former Kings and Rockets forward DaQuan Jeffries off free agency waivers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Cayleigh Griffin: Per Rockets PR, the Houston Rockets have waived guard/forward DaQuan Jeffries; he appeared in 13 games with three starts as a Rocket, averaging 4.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 20.1 minutes per game.
NBACBS Sports

Suns' Jae Crowder: Resting ankle Sunday

Crowder (ankle) is not playing Sunday against the Spurs due to injury management, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports. Crowder hadn't been listed on the injury report, but the team essentially will rest him in the last game of the regular season. He should be available for the start of the playoffs despite the ankle issue.
NBAfastphillysports.com

SIXERS JOJO FELL ON HIS ANKLE, CHECK OUT ARIZA’S PHONY OUTRAGE!

Joel Embiid fell on Trevor Ariza, who hurt his ankle and exited in he first quarter. Embiid appeared to ask Ariza if he was OK while Ben Simmons was attempting free throws at the other end. Suddenly, there was a back and forth. The two had to be separated and...
NBAchatsports.com

Rockets end historically bad season with 124-95 loss to Hawks

One of the Houston Rockets’ worst seasons in franchise history ends in 124-95 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. The Rockets were out-shot by the Hawks 14/23 (60.9%) to their 11/25 (44%) in the first, but that didn’t tell the whole story. Houston blitzed the Hawks for five three-pointers in 14 attempts, while the Hawks didn’t have a single three-point make in their two attempts.
NBAchatsports.com

Preview: Hawks set for season finale vs. Rockets

The Atlanta Hawks (40-31) will take on the Houston Rockets (16-55) Sunday evening as the 2021 Southeast Division Champions, with the Miami Heat’s loss to the Milwaukee Bucks Saturday evening clinching the accomplishment. It is the Hawks’ first division championship since 2015. The Hawks still have a great deal to...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Hawks: The final game is about seeding and momentum

The Atlanta Hawks have one regular-season game left for 2020-21, a home contest against the team with the worst record in the NBA, the Houston Rockets. This is not a game that the Hawks can take lightly. The Rockets just took care of the LA Clippers in a game which...
NBACBS Sports

Rockets' Avery Bradley: Remains out Sunday

Bradley (personal) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hawks. The 30-year-old will sit for the sixth straight game for personal reasons to close out the season. Bradley appeared in 27 games between the Heat and Rockets this season and averaged 6.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 22.3 minutes.
NBAwinnersandwhiners.com

Prediction, Preview, and Odds#3633Houston Rockets#3634Atlanta Hawks

According to tankathon.com, the Rockets are the only team that has locked in the best lottery odds ahead of the final game of the regular season. At 17-54, Houston owns the NBA’s worst record, giving it a 14 percent chance of receiving the No. 1 overall pick and a 52.1 percent chance of landing in the top four. Meanwhile, the Hawks are still battling it out with the New York Knicks for home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs. Atlanta comes in tied with the Knicks with a 40-31 overall record.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: John Wall’s Instagram poll fiasco on trade from Rockets leaves fans baffled

John Wall hasn’t even been a Houston Rocket for an entire season, and yet speculation is already swirling on whether he stays or goes in H-Town. The former Washington Wizards first overall pick has been the vocal leader on a despondent Rockets franchise clearly in rebuild mode. But now rumors have arisen coming from an Instagram story poll from a Rockets fan where Wall was tagged.
NBAnbcsportsedge.com

NBA Playoffs: Bucks vs Heat, Trevor Ariza Under Props

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Trevor Ariza O/U 14.5 PRA vs. Bucks. Out of all the players...
NBACBS Sports

Rockets' Anthony Lamb: Starting Sunday

Lamb will start Sunday's game against the Hawks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports. Essentially half of the Rockets' roster is inactive Sunday, so Lamb will move into the lineup for the first time since May 8. He played 30 minutes off the bench in Friday's win over the Clippers, finishing with 17 points, five rebounds and three assists.
NBAMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Hawks head to playoffs after 124-95 rout of woeful Rockets

ATLANTA (AP) — Rookie Onyeka Okongwu set career highs with 21 points and 14 rebounds, and the Atlanta Hawks headed to the playoffs on a roll with a 124-95 rout of the woeful Houston Rockets in the regular-season finale Sunday night. The Hawks went with a makeshift lineup after their...
NBAComplex

John Wall Hints at Leaving Houston Rockets With Instagram Vote

Just three weeks after the Rockets announced that John Wall would miss the remainder of the season with a right hamstring strain, it appears that the 30-year-old point guard may be looking for a way out of Houston. Wall recently voted in an Instagram poll in which a user asked...
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Rockets Notes: Injuries, Thomas, Reynolds, Tate, Brooks

As has been the case for much of the 2020/21 season, the Rockets have a crowded injury report today, with 10 of the team’s players having been ruled out for the regular season finale in Atlanta. However, according to Jonathan Feigen of The Houston Chronicle (via Twitter), none of those...
NBAKOLD-TV

As Suns near first playoffs since 2010, keys to success emerge

PHOENIX – Suns coach Monty Williams has used several phrases that stuck with his players throughout their 2020-21 season. Asked about one that stood out, veteran forward Jae Crowder recalled a tangible example that epitomizes his team’s mentality as it approaches its first playoff appearance since 2009-10. “One day, he gave everyone screws, like wrenches, a screwdriver, he passed them all around,” Crowder said. “We was like, ‘What is this?’ We’re all holding screwdrivers.
NBAKSAT 12

San Antonio Spurs claim forward DaQuan Jeffries from Houston Rockets

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs have a new addition to their roster. The team announced Saturday that it has claimed forward DaQuan Jeffries off of waivers from the Houston Rockets. Jeffries, a second-year forward, has played 13 games for the Rockets so far this season and is averaging...
NBAnumberfire.com

Trevor Ariza (rest) out for Miami on Sunday

Miami Heat guard/forward Trevor Ariza (rest) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Ariza has been ruled out on Sunday as the Heat have opted to rest several of their usual starters for the final game of the regular season. The Heat are 5.0-point favorites over...
NBAHouston Chronicle

Former Rockets coach Rick Adelman named to 2021 Hall of Fame class

A day after Rudy Tomjanovich was enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, one of his successors as Rockets coach learned Sunday that he would join him. Rick Adelman, who won 139 games as the Rockets coach from 2007-08 to 2010-11 after great successes with the Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers among his five coaching stops, was named to the Hall of Fame Class of 2021. He will be the third former Rockets coach, joining Tomjanovich and Bill Fitch, to be inducted as a coach, and the fifth member of the San Diego Rockets — along with Tomjanovich, Calvin Murphy, Elvin Hayes and Pat Riley — to become Hall of Famers.