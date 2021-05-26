Heat’s quest for Jae Crowder 2.0 resonates in Bucks series, with Trevor Ariza, P.J. Tucker

It’s not quite on the scale of six degrees of separation, but the Jae Crowder impact on Miami Heat-Milwaukee Bucks continues to resonate, with the Heat still in search of a replacement for what Crowder provided in last year’s postseason romp over the Bucks.

At the moment, that has in question whether the Heat move forward with Trevor Ariza as their starting power forward in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference opening-round series that the Bucks lead 2-0, or whether Erik Spoelstra moves in another direction for Thursday’s Game 3 at AmericanAirlines Arena.

In the wake of advancing to last season’s NBA Finals behind strong play from Crowder, the Heat nonetheless limited their free-agency offer to Crowder to only one fully guaranteed season . . . because of a Bucks factor.

At the time, the Heat and the rest of the league were operating under the desire to maximize salary-cap space in case Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo moved into 2021 free agency. Antetokounmpo didn’t, extending with Milwaukee.

Instead, the Heat for months searched for a Crowder replacement, leading to the days before the March 25 NBA trading deadline.

The week before the deadline, both Ariza, then sitting out while with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and Houston Rockets veteran forward P.J. Tucker were put in play by their lottery-bound teams.

For weeks, the Heat were considered favorites for Tucker, with Tucker reportedly amenable to such a move. Instead, the Bucks jumped in with draft equity, offering a swap of their 2021 first-round pick for the Rockets’ 2021 second-round pick.

With those Milwaukee-Houston machinations in place, the Heat made their move for Ariza, sending a 2027 second-round pick to the Thunder.

The irony is that Tucker and Ariza, former teammates with the Rockets, are particularly close, arriving from the Western Conference to now stand as opponents in this series.

“Trevor’s my brother,” Tucker said. “He’s one of my best friends in the league and outside of the league. He’s my brother.”

So far, the contributions have been nominal. Ariza closed the Heat’s Game 1 overtime loss with eight points and 12 rebounds, but then went scoreless with five rebounds in Monday’s blowout loss in Milwaukee, with the Heat getting a superior power-rotation contribution from Dewayne Dedmon. Tucker went scoreless in Game 1, with three points and three rebounds in Game 2.

“He’s similar, but a little different,” Tucker said of Ariza. “He’s a tough, savvy player, can knock down threes, and guard all five positions. He’s just going to be out there to defend.

“He’s smart, knows how to play. And that’s something that any playoff team, any winning team is going to want, in the sense he can kind of cover a lot of holes in different teams. When you get different lineups, you can be able to put him pretty much anywhere in different lineups for matchup sakes.”

While the question is whether Ariza might join Tucker as a reserve in the series, Tucker sees his friend capable of contribution, perhaps soon more often head to head.

“He’s somebody that’s valuable to any winning team, for sure,” Tucker said.

Both Ariza and Spoelstra have consistently downplayed comparisons between Ariza and Crowder, who is thriving with the Phoenix Suns in the first year of a three-year, $30 million contract. Crowder averaged 15.2 points and 6.0 rebounds for the Heat in last season’s series against the Bucks, shooting 22 of 51 on 3-pointers over the five games.

But Spoelstra said he sees Ariza with a place of his own in the matchup against the Bucks.

“Having a guy with Trevor’s experience and his versatility is important against any opponent,” he said.