Wayne County cancels 2021 fair

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Wayne County Fair will not take place for the second straight year due to the coronavirus pandemic, event organizers announced Wednesday. The Wayne County Fair Board of Directors President Pamela Ferranti said they had been working with the county health department to move forward with the fair. However, because the state did not release its latest guidelines until May 19, organizers say they did not enough time to acquire sponsorships.