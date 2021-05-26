Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wayne County, NY

Wayne County cancels 2021 fair

WHEC TV-10
 17 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Wayne County Fair will not take place for the second straight year due to the coronavirus pandemic, event organizers announced Wednesday. The Wayne County Fair Board of Directors President Pamela Ferranti said they had been working with the county health department to move forward with the fair. However, because the state did not release its latest guidelines until May 19, organizers say they did not enough time to acquire sponsorships.

www.whec.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wayne County, NY
Government
City
Wayne, NY
County
Wayne County, NY
City
Rochester, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zac Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Demolition Derby#Harness Racing#Fish#Derby Day#Derby County#State Department#Whec#Zbtb#Playland Amusements#Fairgrounds#4 H Animal Events#Event Organizers#N Y#Health Department#August#Sponsorships#Food Items
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Wayne County, NYWUHF

Bird watchers flock to Montezuma Audubon Center

Savannah, N.Y. — About an hour east of Rochester in Wayne County, the Montezuma Audubon Center is open for guests to enjoy nature and wildlife. Located on hundreds of acres of wetlands north of the Montezuma National Wildlife Refugee, the center is home to approximately 300 species of birds and other animals.
Wayne County, NYwaynetimes.com

Wayne Arts to re-open gallery June 5th

On Saturday, June 5th, Wayne Arts will host a Grand Reopening. Despite the COVID shutdown, a lot has been going on a the gallery in preparation for the reopening as well as plans for classes and additional shows throughout 2021. Wayne Arts will reopen with a show and sale of...
Ontario, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Ontario Woman Ticketed After Driving Into Building

An 82-year old Ontario woman suffered only minor injuries after her car struck two parked cars in the Breens IGA parking lot before striking a building. Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies say Barbara Boyce was driving south on Lake Avenue in Williamson when an object reportedly became lodged under the brake pedal and she was unable to stop her car. She then traveled through the intersection before entering the parking lot.