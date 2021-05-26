NOAA Minnesota Summer Outlook- Hotter Than Normal

We've had roundabouts in our lives long enough where I think most of us should understand how they work, but there are some people that don't really know the rules, and since they got their license before roundabouts were a thing, obviously haven't taken the time to learn how to operate a vehicle in a roundabout. Some of the errors people are making could lead to a ticket. Here are the most ticket worthy roundabout mistakes you can make. The Minnesota Department of Transportation has all the details you need, plus some videos you can watch if you are having trouble understanding how to drive in roundabouts.