NVIDIA revealed two new additions to the GeForce RTX lineup this morning as we're getting the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti. Both of these designs will be made available on June 3rd starting at $600, each one bringing a different level of performance across the board depending on what you're looking for and what your system can handle. The design is made to accommodate heavier graphical games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Watch Dogs: Legion which have an elevated sense of realism to them while improving on already existing titles. We have more information from the company on both of these below, along with a video demonstration as they show off DOOM Eternal in action.