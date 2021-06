If you are heading up north any time within the near future, as most Minnesotans do during the summer, make sure to make a quick stop at Dairyland in Fergas Falls. Sometimes these little spots along the way in some small towns are really the best place to stop and get a bite to eat. When you are in a bigger city, there are generally some very popular restaurants that people usually tell you are a "must check out" or a "must see" or whatever the case may be. But make sure not to miss some of the "lesser known" restaurants that really are places that are totally worth it.