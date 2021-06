When the Resident Evil series shifted to a first-person focus in its seventh entry, it became a controversial topic at the time. Some fans loved the departure, while others were stuck in the old ways of its over-the-shoulder perspective. Thankfully, Capcom seems to be embracing both traditions with its entries, mixing and matching the methods in which the game is played. But if you've ever wondered what Resident Evil Village would look like in the old-school style, a newly released mod gives us an insight.