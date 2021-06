Sony has announced that it is introducing PlayStation 5 DualSense controller in two new colours. The two colours that the company has announced are ‘Cosmic Red’ and ‘Midnight Black.’ The new colours of devices are inspired by the galaxy. While the Midnight Black variant, as the name suggests, is completely shrouded in black, the Cosmic Red one is slightly different. The colour is not exactly bright red. This is apparently more of maroon shade and covers the entire areas which are white in the original controller. Those who are interested will be able to get it in the month of June. However, both these colours are available only on pre-order right now.