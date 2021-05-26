Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Suns vs. Lakers: Monty Williams says Chris Paul clearly 'laboring' through shoulder injury in Game 2 loss

By Sam Quinn
CBS Sports
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Chris Paul missed only a brief stretch of Sunday's Game 1 matchup between the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers, it appeared as though he had avoided a serious injury to his shoulder. But Paul was largely ineffective down the stretch of that game, and in Tuesday's Game 2, he played only 23 minutes. In that time, he scored six points on only five shots, and the Suns were forced to close with backup Cameron Payne on the floor. When asked about the injury, Suns coach Monty Williams made it clear that Paul is not himself right now.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monty Williams
Person
Cameron Payne
Person
Chris Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Injury Time#Night Time#The Phoenix Suns#Hall Of Famer#Backup Cameron Payne#Staples Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBACBS Sports

Suns' Chris Paul: Bounces back in Game 4

Paul registered 18 points (7-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine assists, three rebounds and three steals across 32 minutes in Sunday's win over the Lakers. Head coach Monty Williams wanted Paul to sit out Game 4, but the veteran floor general convinced him to let him play and responded with his best game of the series -- he ended just one dime away from a double-double and scored in double digits for the first time since the start of the playoffs. Paul is still dealing with a shoulder injury, and it remains to be seen if he'll be limited moving forward, but there's no question this outing was a positive sign for Paul -- and fantasy managers -- ahead of Game 5 next Tuesday.
NBAbrightsideofthesun.com

Locked On Suns Monday: Give it up to the 2020-21 Suns, instant Lakers thoughts, and final West bracket

Brandon Duenas of Bright Side of the Sun and Zona Hoops joins the show as he does every Monday to react to the finish of the Suns’ first playoff season in 11 years. We give this team their flowers, look back on preseason expectations, and relish in how special the season has been. Then we give our quick thoughts on the Lakers-Warriors play-in game, what a first round series with LA would look like, and sift through the full West bracket, including Denver jumping to No. 3. We close by discussing what we are most looking forward to about the playoffs, including the chance for 10,000 or more Suns fans to experience the playoffs in-person in downtown Phoenix.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Luke Walton 'very confident' he won't be fired

Jason Anderson: Kings coach Luke Walton has offseason plans for each player's development and he is confident he will return next season. “I’m very confident," he said. "... I love this group. I love coaching these guys. Excited about trying to get Sacramento back into the playoffs.”. 5 hours ago...
NBAhawaiitelegraph.com

Nets open playoffs as favorites over Lakers, Clippers

With the NBA playoff field nearly finalized, the Brooklyn Nets are the favorites over the Lakers and Clippers. The Nets are 210 ahead of the defending champion Lakers (500) and Clippers (600), with the Los Angeles teams nearly even in the odds to win the Western Conference. The Lakers are...
NBAaudacy.com

Booker hits late free throws, Suns top Trail Blazers 118-117

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker wasn’t at his best Thursday night. Regardless, there was no question he was getting the ball with the game on the line. Booker received the inbounds pass, was fouled and made two free throws with 2.4 seconds left to give the Phoenix Suns a 118-117 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.
NBAstateofpress.com

Chris Paul will be ready to go in Game 6 vs the Lakers, says Suns GM

Chris Paul re-aggravated his shoulder injury during Game 5 vs the Lakers, yet this will not prevent him from being in the lineup for Game 6. According to Phoenix Suns GM, James Jones, Paul will be ready to go, as the Suns will aim to close out the series with the defending champions (3-2).
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

LeBron James explains why Stephen Curry is his pick for 2021 NBA MVP

Ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup with the Golden State Warriors in the NBA play-in tournament, LeBron James shared his thoughts on the 2021 NBA MVP race. Who does he think should win it? The superstar of his upcoming matchup…none other than Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry, not Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, who has solidified as the consensus choice.
NBAwgnradio.com

Moore, short-handed Suns hold off Spurs 123-121

SAN ANTONIO (AP)The Phoenix Suns gave some rest to their All-Star backcourt and got the win but not the help they needed to secure the NBA’s top seed. E’Twaun Moore scored 22 points and made a 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds remaining that lifted Phoenix past the San Antonio Spurs 123-121 on Sunday.
NBAHoopsHype

Deandre Ayton Injury

Kellan Olson: DA said it was difficult to work back from his ankle injury during quarantine. Called it a bone bruise. Was on facetime and calls to try and get the necessary work done. 1 year ago – via Twitter ginamizell. Gina Mizell: Deandre Ayton (ankle) is OUT tonight at...
NBASFGate

LeBron James endorses Steph Curry for NBA MVP ahead of Warriors-Lakers play-in game

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has received endorsements to win the NBA's Most Valuable Player award from Shaquille O'Neal, Ja Morant and now LeBron James. While speaking to reporters Sunday night after it was confirmed the Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Warriors in Wednesday night's play-in game, James gave a full-throated endorsement of Curry's MVP candidacy.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Jared Dudley On Teams Trying To Avoid The Lakers Early In The Playoffs: "I Don’t Call It Avoiding, I Just Call It Good Strategy.”

The Los Angeles Lakers finished the regular season with the 7th spot in the Western Conference, something utterly unthinkable at the beginning of the season. Injuries and inconsistency played a significant role in the Lakers dropping to the play-in tournament months after fighting for the top spots in the conference. However, this doesn't mean that they will be an easy rival to face in the postseason.
NBAHoopsHype

Cam Johnson Injury

Kellan Olson: Suns center Deandre Ayton (left knee soreness) is questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Spurs. Cam Johnson and Abdel Nader remain out. Duane Rankin: Monty Williams isn’t officially ready to say Cam Johnson (wrist) and Cameron Payne (knee) will play tonight, but says they will likely be OK for tonight’s game at OKC. #Suns.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

The NBA playoff history of each play-in tournament matchup

A look back at the NBA playoff history for each of the four play-in tournament matchups, including two teams meeting for the first time ever. Over the NBA’s storied history, numerous changes have been made to the NBA postseason. The reasons for the change vary, sometimes it’s to create more excitement, sometimes it’s to level the playing field and give more teams a chance to advanced. Very often, change is made to reduce travel and increase player safety. No matter the reason, change is nothing new in the NBA postseason.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Los Angeles Lakers: 3 keys for success in 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Los Angeles Lakers will look to defend their NBA title by leaning on improved depth while hoping stars like Anthony Davis and LeBron James can stay fit. The Lakers are one of the most intriguing teams vying for glory in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. They have the make-up of a juggernaut but the seeding of an underdog. The first task is to see off the Golden State Warriors in the play-in tournament.