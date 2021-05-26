Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Park Rapids, MN

Park Rapids Planning Commission denies variance

By Robin D. Fish
Park Rapids Enterprise
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Park Rapids Planning Commission recommended on Tuesday, May 18 that the city council deny a variance request by property owner Steve Larson. Larson owns the Medical Arts Building at 205 Pleasant Ave. S., where the basement and the second floor have already been converted into 11 apartments. He requested two variances to allow the vacant first floor, currently configured as a dentist’s office, to become four additional apartments, for a total of 15 units.

www.parkrapidsenterprise.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Park Rapids, MN
City
Bemidji, MN
Park Rapids, MN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Planning#Public Property#Residential Property#Commercial Property#The Medical Arts Building#Murray Surveying Inc#City Planner#The City Council#Wolf River Electric#Property Owner#Parking Spaces#Parking Availability#Units#Henrietta Ave N#Hearing#Green Space#Basement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Park Rapids, MNPark Rapids Enterprise

Park Rapids Council approves belated signing of extension agreement

The Park Rapids City Council on Tuesday, May 11 authorized current city officials to sign an extension agreement with Lamb Weston/RDO, which the council had adopted on July 9, 2019. The agreement concerned the maintenance and operation of the wastewater treatment facility needed by the companies’ potato processing plant. The...
Minnesota Statesouthernminn.com

More COVID-19 relief coming for Minnesota’s renters

Housing officials in Minnesota say hundreds of millions of more federal dollars will help people who have not been able to pay rent through the pandemic. Minnesota received $375 million in housing assistance from the federal COVID-19 relief bill that Congress passed in December. An additional $229 million for emergency rental assistance comes to Minnesota from the American Rescue Plan passed last month. Eligible households may use the funds to pay up to 18 months of rent, utilities and other housing expenses incurred since March 13, 2020.
Minnesota StatePosted by
MinnPost

Legislature agrees to deal on exempting unemployment, PPP payments from Minnesota taxes

On Monday, Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders announced they had agreed on a state budget deal that will bring Minnesota’s taxes on unemployment payments and forgiven Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans in line with the federal government’s. Specifically, the state will exempt $1o,200 of unemployment benefits from state income taxes and will exempt all forgiven PPP loans.