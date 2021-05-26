Park Rapids Planning Commission denies variance
The Park Rapids Planning Commission recommended on Tuesday, May 18 that the city council deny a variance request by property owner Steve Larson. Larson owns the Medical Arts Building at 205 Pleasant Ave. S., where the basement and the second floor have already been converted into 11 apartments. He requested two variances to allow the vacant first floor, currently configured as a dentist's office, to become four additional apartments, for a total of 15 units.