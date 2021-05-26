Paris Saint-Germain to Open L.A. Store With Fanatics Amid Expansion Push
Paris Saint-Germain is opening a permanent store in Los Angeles, a new milestone in European soccer’s growing push into North America. The store, a collaboration with partner Fanatics, is the first of many that the pair are hoping to open in PSG’s most important international cities. Located in the Westfield Century City mall, it will make PSG the first European soccer team with a permanent retail shop in the U.S., according to the official announcement.www.sportico.com