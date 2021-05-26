Cancel
Paris Saint-Germain to Open L.A. Store With Fanatics Amid Expansion Push

By Eben Novy-Williams
Sportico
Sportico
Paris Saint-Germain is opening a permanent store in Los Angeles, a new milestone in European soccer’s growing push into North America. The store, a collaboration with partner Fanatics, is the first of many that the pair are hoping to open in PSG’s most important international cities. Located in the Westfield Century City mall, it will make PSG the first European soccer team with a permanent retail shop in the U.S., according to the official announcement.

Related
BusinessPosted by
Sportico

Billionaire Burkle’s SPAC Buys European Sporting Goods Retailers

Grocery store billionaire and Pittsburgh Penguins co-owner Ronald Burkle is getting into the sporting goods business. Burkle’s Yucaipa Acquisition, a SPAC that holds $345 million from an August IPO, has inked a deal to merge with Signa Sports United, a German-based online sporting goods retailer, according to a release from Signa. The deal, which values Signa at $3.2 billion, includes the concurrent purchase of WiggleCRC, an English sporting goods retailer that specializes in bicycles.
NFLPosted by
Sportico

Amazon Vet Steers From Wearable Tech to Data Analytics as Market Matures

Using technology to give Australian Olympic athletes an edge in the 2000 Sydney Games made Catapult Group one of the most widely used tech companies in sports. Its wearable tech—think of a cropped tank top stuffed with sensors—won credit for helping its home country achieve an outsized medal count through intense monitoring of athlete training. Now, Catapult works with some 3,200 sports teams worldwide. In April the company inked a deal with the Atlanta Falcons, the last National Football League team not using its services.
TennisPosted by
Sportico

Mastercard Bets on Women’s Rugby With Five-Year Global Partnership

Mastercard is getting behind the future of women’s rugby. The financial services giant has inked an expansive five-year deal with World Rugby that includes becoming the founding global partner of the governing body’s new Women in Rugby marketing campaign, focused on, as the name implies, accelerating development of the women’s game by growing youth participation and raising the profile of its competitions.
InternetPosted by
Sportico

Online, Athletes Are Bigger Than the Olympic Rings

The way Facebook executives explained it to potential Olympians at a recent virtual event, everyone heading to Tokyo is competing in a quadrathlon of sorts. “You won’t just be an athlete,” Facebook director of global sports partnerships Peter Hutton said on the “Global Athlete Connect” stream. “You’ll be a creator, an influencer and a brand ambassador.”
SportsPosted by
Sportico

Olympic Ad Sales Set to Rebound as Sponsors Seek Certainty

With just 46 days to go before the long-delayed 2020 Summer Olympics is expected to get underway in Tokyo, NBC’s ad sales unit is still working to fill the blank spots in its ledger that were left behind by last spring’s postponement. Back on March 3, 2020, just three weeks...
NBAPosted by
Sportico

NBA Selling $193 Million Debt for Teams, Backed by Media Dollars

The National Basketball Association is selling $193.2 million in senior secured notes today, as teams tap national media rights flows for working capital. The NBA’s Hardwood Funding LLC subsidiary is selling four tranches of debt in uneven portions of $60 million, $93.5 million, $20.8 million and $18.9 million. Based on disclosures by Fitch Ratings, which rates the debt A-minus with a stable outlook, the proceeds probably represent amounts being taken by four individual franchises, but that isn’t certain. The names of teams involved aren’t disclosed. The NBA declined to comment.
MLBPosted by
Sportico

Cristiano Ronaldo Scores $75 Million in Sponsor Value on Social Media

Winning his first capocannoniere (literally, “head gunner”) as the leading goal scorer in Serie A this season, Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to win scoring titles in top-flight soccer leagues in England, Spain and Italy. With one year left on his current contract, the global soccer icon’s long-term future with Juventus is still in question, but Ronaldo continues to score off the field with his unmatched social media following.
SoccerPosted by
Sportico

LaLiga’s Joint Venture With Relevent Is Expanding to Mexico

LaLiga North America, the 50-50 joint venture between Spain’s top soccer league and Relevent Sports Group, is expanding its relationship to include Mexico. LaLiga clubs have voted to extend the scope of the group, which spent the last three years growing the league’s commercial footprint in the U.S. and Canada. That include media rights—the joint venture negotiated LaLiga’s new $1.4 billion deal with ESPN, the richest U.S. TV deal for a European league ever.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Sportico

Manchester United Ownership Proposes Voting Shares for Fans

Aiming to improve fans’ flagging faith in team ownership, Manchester United announced myriad proposals Friday, including the potential creation of a new set of ownership shares that would come with the same voting rights as the Glazer family’s shares. Details about how large that voting bloc would be have not been announced.
Combat SportsPosted by
Sportico

UFC Revenue Rises As Endeavor Sees Sales Slip in Events, Talent

An increase in sponsorship and media rights revenue for Ultimate Fighting Championship was a bright spot for Endeavor Group Goldings, as the newly public business reported its first quarter sales Wednesday evening. Revenue for UFC and Endeavor’s other owned sports properties–Professional Bull Riders and a half interest in Euroleague basketball–increased...
AnimalsPosted by
Sportico

Horse Jumping Leagues Jockey in Legal Tilt Over Equestrian ‘NFL’

North America’s first professional horse jumping leagues are in court over whether one illegally copied the other. And per a recent opinion by U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman, this case is nowhere near the finish line. On May 26, the Miami-based judge recommended the continuation of a copyright infringement, breach and fraud lawsuit brought by the National Equestrian League (NEL) against Major League Show Jumping (MLSJ).
TravelPosted by
Sportico

Tourist Board Sports Sponsorships Down 70% Despite Travel Rebound

Summer travel is coming back. But despite the positive outlook, GlobalData reports that there’s been no obvious evidence of a spike in tourist board sports sponsorships—odd considering sports sponsorships have proven to be among the most effective tourism drivers. In fact, the number of newly signed deals in 2021 (52) and the annual value of those deals ($12.97 million) are both down dramatically from their 2019 levels (175; $58.65 million). Conrad Wiacek (head of sport analysis & consulting, GlobalData) attributed the decline in deal volume to a reduction in the number of new events announced: “In January 2019, 39 event bids were awarded. In January 2020, there were 50 events awarded. In January 2021, there were seven.” Fewer events simply means fewer sponsorship opportunities.
NFLPosted by
Sportico

NFL Wins Big as IOC Names OLE Exclusive Hospitality Provider

On Wednesday, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced On Location Experiences (OLE) will be the exclusive hospitality service provider for the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris (2024), Milano Cortina (2026) and Los Angeles (2028). The Endeavor-owned company will work alongside the games’ local organizing committees to deliver ticket-inclusive travel and hospitality experiences for fans and stakeholders alike.
SoccerPosted by
Sportico

Club Necaxa Offering 1% Ownership Stake in June NFT Auction

Weeks after selling roughly half of the Liga MX franchise, Club Necaxa’s owners are now offering 1% of the team via a unique NFT auction this month. The crypto-collectible category has expanded from digital ownership of clips and images to the rights to real world perks. The one-of-one Club Necaxa Token comes with permanent equity that the team says will not be subject to dilution or future capital calls, and can be transferable on the blockchain. The token holder will also get tickets to home and away games, access to team facilities and any championship rings Necaxa earns.
TennisPosted by
Sportico

Nike Backs Osaka Amid French Open Withdrawal Firestorm

Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open tennis tournament on Monday, the day after she was fined $15,000 and threatened with harsher sanctions for skipping her media obligations following her 6-4, 7-6 first-round victory over Patricia Maria Tig. “I think now the best thing for the tournament, the other players...
MLBPosted by
Sportico

USA Baseball Turns to Scioscia, Unsigned Vets as MLB Shuns Olympics

Baseball has had a tawdry history in the Summer Olympics. Rejected by the Olympic movement for the past 13 years, the sport is back in play this summer at the Tokyo Olympics because the host country is allowed to select several sports for competition, and the Japanese chose baseball as one of them.
TennisPosted by
Sportico

Naomi Osaka Withdraws From French Open Amid Media Boycott Controversy

Naomi Osaka is withdrawing from the 2021 French Open, Footwear News reports. The No. 2-ranked women’s singles tennis star took to Instagram to announce her decision this afternoon. The news comes after Osaka faced a $15,000 fine for deciding to skip a press conference after her first-round match on Sunday. Last week, she announced her decision not to speak to media during the tournament, and organizers yesterday intimated they could expel her from play.
EconomyPosted by
Sportico

Under Armour Beats ‘Life’s Armour’ in Federal Cybersquatting Case

Emphasizing Under Armour’s well-known and distinctive brand, a federal judge in Maryland has ruled for the Baltimore-based apparel company in a trademark and cybersquatting lawsuit. The case involves the sale of “Life’s Armour” vitamins and supplements. In an opinion issued on May 21, Judge Stephanie Gallagher found that Exclusive Innovations,...
NFLPosted by
Sportico

Sporticast: Surging Fan Demand, with StubHub Executive Akshay Khanna

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the surging demand for live events as COVID-19 restrictions ease across the country. Akshay Khanna, GM of StubHub’s North America business, joins the show to talk about...