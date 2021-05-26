Paris Saint-Germain to Open L.A. Store With Fanatics Amid Expansion Push

Summer travel is coming back. But despite the positive outlook, GlobalData reports that there’s been no obvious evidence of a spike in tourist board sports sponsorships—odd considering sports sponsorships have proven to be among the most effective tourism drivers. In fact, the number of newly signed deals in 2021 (52) and the annual value of those deals ($12.97 million) are both down dramatically from their 2019 levels (175; $58.65 million). Conrad Wiacek (head of sport analysis & consulting, GlobalData) attributed the decline in deal volume to a reduction in the number of new events announced: “In January 2019, 39 event bids were awarded. In January 2020, there were 50 events awarded. In January 2021, there were seven.” Fewer events simply means fewer sponsorship opportunities.