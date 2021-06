For the first time since he left to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady will return to Gillette Stadium as a New England Patriots opponent. Not long after the 2021 season kicks off, the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers travel up Foxborough for a Week 4 clash on Oct. 3. In what is one of the most anticipated matchups in regular season history, ticket prices are already well in excess of $1,000.