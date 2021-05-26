Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston, WV

WVDA offers process control online

By Review Staff
Hampshire Review
 17 days ago

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Agriculture will be hosting a virtual Acidified Only Better Process Control School June 15-16. BPCS is a course that has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration as well as the U.S. Department of Agriculture for processors of acidified and low-acid canned foods. There is no cost for the school, however, space is limited and will be on a 1st-come, 1st-served basis to the first 40 students.

www.hampshirereview.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
Education
Charleston, WV
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kent Leonhardt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canned Foods#Online Courses#Specialty Foods#Wvda#Bpcs#Lboggess Wvda Us#Acidified Foods#Acid Food#Retail Settings#Processors#Selling#Producers#Students#Drug#Wish#Space#Questions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
USDA
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Virginia Tech
Related
Economywelchnews.com

West Virginia to End Participation in Federal Supplemental Unemployment Benefit Program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Effective June 19 at midnight, West Virginia will end its participation in all federally funded pandemic unemployment compensation programs. “West Virginians have access to thousands of jobs right now,” said Governor Jim Justice. “We need everyone back to work. Our small businesses and West Virginia’s economy depend on it.”
Charleston, WVWVNews

West Virginia's COVID-19 czar: Vaccines 'almost completely effective'

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — During Gov. Jim Justice's Monday press briefing, West Virginia's COVID-19 czar provided additional information about the decision to have the state follow the latest guidance on masks from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. West Virginia University Medicine's Dr. Clay Marsh said the CDC's...
Charleston, WVMetro News

Medical Cannabis Board considers allowing patients to grow plants

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Medical Cannabis Advisory Board is considering a possible recommendation to allow West Virginians eligible to use medical marijuana to grow their own plants. Board members met virtually last week to discuss permitting patients to grow plants, although possible action will be made at a...
Industrysierraclub.org

Groups Sue Biden Administration Over West Virginia’s Grossly Underfunded Mine Reclamation Program

HUNTINGTON, WV -- Today, the Sierra Club, Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition and West Virginia Highlands Conservancy, filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Office of Surface Mining, Reclamation, and Enforcement (OSMRE) over its failure to require needed improvements and stronger requirements for West Virginia’s federally-approved surface mining program to ensure coal companies fully fund reclamation bonds. West Virginia’s existing “bond pool” is insufficient for insuring the full costs of reclamation amid the rapid, nationwide decline of the coal industry.
Public HealthWCBC Radio

Justice Discusses Modifications to WV Mask Mandate

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced Friday that he is signing an executive order modifying the state’s face covering mandate to fall in line with CDC guidelines that say that those who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear masks in most settings. He stressed that the mask mandate still applies for all those not vaccinated until June 20…
Morgantown, WVWVNews

City of Morgantown (West Virginia) hires new finance director

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The City of Morgantown announced that Kevin Tennant has been hired as the new director of finance. Tennant will start in the position on June 4. “I am excited and thankful to city administration for this opportunity to serve,” Tennant said. “What really attracted me...
Charleston, WVwvah.com

May 17 deadline to file 2020 federal, state tax return

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Monday, May 17 is the official deadline to file taxes in 2021 for the year 2020. Originally the tax deadline was April 15, but it got pushed back to May 17 to give filers, accountants, and the IRS more time to sort through tax information, since the COVID-19 relief package, stimulus checks and more needs to be included.
ScienceHerald-Dispatch

New mapping project brings 3 million acres of West Virginia wetlands into focus

West Virginia Rivers Coalition staff scientist Autumn Crowe holds the state’s precious few wetlands in high regard because they do so much. “Sometimes, wetlands don’t get the credit they deserve,” Crowe said. Many dismiss as eyesores the areas where water saturates or covers soil, but they prevent flooding and water...
Leon, WVPosted by
Leon Daily

Ready for a change? These Leon jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Leon: 1. Travel Registered Nurse | Emergency Room | Nationwide | Pays Up To $3,455 Per Week; 2. Skilled Caregiver; 3. Physician - Pulmonary Disease - Pulmonology Position in Ohio- Minimal Call- Holzer Health System; 4. Recycle/Sorting; 5. Travel Nurse RN - PACU - Post Anesthetic Care - $2,390 per week; 6. Travel Nurse RN - PACU - Post Anesthetic Care - $2,304 per week; 7. Class A Truck Driver - Dollar General - Direct Job Placement - Fresh; 8. CDL A Dedicated Flex Driver; 9. CDL A Hazmat Doubles Team Truck Drivers; 10. Development Administrative Associate;
Charleston, WVMetro News

Active coronavirus cases continue dropping

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Active coronavirus cases in West Virginia has fallen below 6,500, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources. Officials on Sunday reported 6,436 active cases of the more than 158,000 cases throughout the pandemic. The daily positive test rate for Sunday was 4.06%. The department...
Charleston, WVwvgazettemail.com

WV's coal economy keeps carbon emissions coming as aging AEP plants near compliance crossroads

The climate is changing more because West Virginia’s economy is changing less. West Virginia’s per capita energy-related carbon dioxide emissions were third-highest in the country in 2018 and decreased less than 14% from 1990 to 2018, according to a Charleston Gazette-Mail analysis of U.S. Energy Information Administration data. That's a greater decline than only 14 other states.
Welch, WVHerald-Dispatch

WV man becomes oldest organ donor In U.S. history

The Center for Organ Recovery & Education announced Monday, May 10, that it recovered the liver from the oldest recorded organ donor in U.S. history, 95-year-old Cecil F. Lockhart of Welch, West Virginia, who died May 4. The record was confirmed by the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), and...
Morgantown, WVWVNews

West Virginia University activity guide supports dementia caregiving

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Familiar sounds and tastes can trigger senses of people with dementia, a fact West Virginia University researchers are using to develop a way for those people to experience parts of their cultural past and to relieve stress for their caregivers. “Focusing on activities for people...
Charleston, WVWest Virginia Record

Company says Mingo Logan Coal should arbitrate an employment case

CHARLESTON — GMS Mine Repair & Maintenance Inc. claims it wants Mingo Logan Coal and others to arbitrate an underlying lawsuit involving employment claims. Bradley Baize, Arch Resources Inc., Mingo Logan Coal and Harold Napier were all named as defendants in the suit. Baize signed an employment agreement in 2019...
Charleston, WVmybuckhannon.com

WVDEP partners with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on mapping project to celebrate American Wetlands Month

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) partnered with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s (USFWS) National Wetlands Inventory (NWI) to complete new wetland maps covering 2.8 million acres across eight counties in West Virginia. The mapping project, which targeted some of the state’s most critical wetland habitats, is dramatically illustrated in a story map in honor of May being American Wetlands Month.