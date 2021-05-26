WVDA offers process control online

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Agriculture will be hosting a virtual Acidified Only Better Process Control School June 15-16. BPCS is a course that has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration as well as the U.S. Department of Agriculture for processors of acidified and low-acid canned foods. There is no cost for the school, however, space is limited and will be on a 1st-come, 1st-served basis to the first 40 students.