Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Social Media Reacts To Drake Posted Up With Mystery Girl

By Tai Perkins
HOT 97
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrake sent social media in a frenzy. The Shade Room shared a picture of Drake post up with a woman, as his hands are wrapped around her waist. The two pose very closely in a mirror selfie, with Drake standing behind her. Of course the ladies of the internet went...

www.hot97.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mystery Girl#Selfie#Social Media Reacts#The Shade Room#Sierra#Internet#White Women
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Internetmediapost.com

Best Times To Post On Social Media For Consumer Engagement

While social media may technically operate 24/7, recent research from Sprout Social analyzes engagement and usage data from Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn to reveal Tuesdays and Wednesdays are the best days for engagement across all four platforms. Further, post-pandemic, platforms like Facebook and Instagram are seeing less “off” time and increased engagement during evenings and weekends compared to previous years.
CelebritiesHOT 97

A Picture Of Drake’s $400K Mattress Goes Viral!

Drake’s Toronto mansion was featured in Architectural Digest last year, and since fans have been in awe at the beautiful home. Drake is usual very private, and likes to keep the public out of his personal life- so, it was a treat for fans to be able to take a closer look at this giant pool, NBA- sized basketball court, and other features of his home. Including his $400,000 mattress.
Relationship Adviceb969fm.com

Want A Better Relationship? Don’t Post It On Social Media

It seems it’s best to keep your relationship off of social media…. Shotkit, a virtual community of photographers, polled more than 2,000 British citizens who are currently in a relationship, and found that just 10 percent of those who post images of themselves and their partner on social media described the state of their relationship as “very happy.”
SportsElite Daily

36 Captions For Skateboarding Pics And Shredding It Up On Social Media

For your entire life, you want to surround yourself with good vibes. You want to spend your days in the sunshine, your nights under the bright stars, and every moment in between with your besties. Your local skatepark is the place to turn these dreams into a reality, because you can spend hours riding the ramps, learning new tricks, and capturing adorable, blurry photos on your phone. For those photos, gather captions for skateboarding pics and shredding it up on social media.
CelebritiesHOT 97

Fans React To Lil Uzi Removing $24M Diamond From His Forehead

Two months ago the rapper shocked social media users when a picture surfaced of a $24 million pink diamond embedded in the middle of his forehead. “I’ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now,” Uzi says on Twitter. “This one stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond…A lot of M’s in my face.”
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, & Drake's Young Money Reunion: Fans React

Nicki Minaj, Drake, and Lil Wayne staged a Young Money reunion last night, uniting for the first time in years on "Seeing Green," a new track off the Beam Me Up Scotty re-release. Given that many fans still hold the movement in high regard, the unexpected collaboration was met with a jubilant response -- at least, once the streaming services came back to life, having crashed the moment Nicki and J. Cole's new music landed.
ReligionPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Drake’s Video Is Destiny’s ‘God’s Plan’ Revealed [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Destiny James started her college career off at the University of Miami in 2015, then in 2018 Destiny participated in a scene in a Drake video that has now revealed ‘God’s Plan’ for the very soon graduated to be a master at something she holds near to her heart Public Health in Health Behavior.
Internetkiss951.com

Big Spenders Trolled After Posting Ridiculous Receipts On Social Media

Everyone would like to think they are a big spender when they go to Las Vegas, but betting a few hundred dollars at the craps table isn’t actually going to cut it. Well, real Vegas big spenders are sharing just how much money they go through in Sin City, and many are getting slammed for it online.
InternetPosted by
93.1 WZAK

The Very Best Twitter Reactions To K. Michelle’s New Face

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. K. Michelle quickly began trending after sharing a photo of her latest look. “Today you can call me Pinky,” she captioned the June 9 pic – but the primary focus was definitely not on her hair. Whether you know her from reality shows or have followed her music career through the years, the latest incarnation of K. Michelle was a lot to take in.
Electionswomansday.com

Khloé Kardashian Shuts Down "Weirdo" Who Slammed Her Kanye West Birthday Post

Sooooo, Kanye West's birthday was this week, and the Kardashian family went ahead and celebrated —yes, including Kim! But we're here to talk about Khloé, who hit Instagram with a Kanye b-day post and, inevitably, had to deal with someone calling her out. The person in question responded directly to Kim's comment on Khloé's post (a red balloon emoji!), writing,"Im sorry Kim. The whole 'brother for life' thing is too petty for me. Your sister bond should be much more strong than feeling the need to say that. Your divorce was so hard on you even the picture is uncalled for. There is so many other pictures. Google could of been her friend. This wasn't cute but im glad your being strong through it all."