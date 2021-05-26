Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

FALSE POSITIVE Starring Ilana Glazer Gets a Trailer

By Adam Patterson
filmpulse.net
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHulu has released the trailer for the upcoming thriller False Positive, which stars Ilana Glazer and Justin Theroux as a couple who get pregnant with the assistance of a renowned doctor played by Pierce Brosnan but begin to think something nefarious is afoot. The film is directed by John Lee,...

filmpulse.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Mol
Person
Justin Theroux
Person
Ilana Glazer
Person
Sophia Bush
Person
Pierce Brosnan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#False Positive#Hulu#A24#Trailer#Stars Sophia Bush#Baby Girl#Truth#Pregnant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviescosmicbook.news

'Infinite' Final Trailer Stars Mark Wahlberg

Paramount Plus has released the final trailer for Infinite, the sci-fi thriller starring Mark Wahlberg and directed by Antoine Fuqua, the director behind the Denzel Washington The Equalizer movies. The flick is described as: For Evan McCauley (Mark Wahlberg), skills he has never learned and memories of places he has...
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Creature feature House Monster gets a poster and trailer

Wild Eye Releasing has shared a poster and trailer for writer-director David Axe’s upcoming horror House Monster which follows a woman as she finds herself plagued by a supernatural being while self-quarantining during a global pandemic; take a look here…. A struggling actress self-quarantines at home to weather a global...
Movieshypebeast.com

HBO Max Shares 'No Sudden Move' Trailer Starring Don Cheadle

HBO Max has unveiled the first trailer for the upcoming Steven Soderbergh-directed heist film No Sudden Move. Soderbergh — the brain behind the original Oceans trilogy starring George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon and Julia Roberts — reunites with Don Cheadle, who previously starred in both Oceans and the director’s Out of Sight, on this latest project.
TV & Videostheplaylist.net

‘Sisters On Track’ Trailer: Girlhood & Black Brooklyn Track Stars Get Their Due In Upcoming Tribeca Doc

An intimate portrait of girlhood following three determined sisters in Brooklyn as they race against all odds on a journey toward hope, belonging, and a brighter future, “Sisters On Track” is a compelling-looking documentary. Perhaps further demonstrating its power, “Sisters On Track” will have its North American Premiere at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival. This ain’t something tossed off within the algorithm.
TV Seriesramascreen.com

Watch This Trailer For THE LAST MERCENARY Starring Jean-Claude Van Damme

Netflix has released this official trailer for “The Last Mercenary” (Le Dernier Mercenaire) Produced by: Jean-Charles Levy, Nicolas Manuel, Olivier Albou, Laurence Schonberg, David Charhon, Jakéma Charhon, Eponine Maillet, Olias Barco, Vlad Riashyn. Cast: Jean-Claude Van Damme, Alban Ivanov, Assa Sylla, Samir Decazza, Patrick Timsit, Eric Judor, Miou-Miou. Synopsis:. Richard...
MoviesFirst Showing

Gia Skova Writes & Directs & Stars in Action Film 'The Serpent' Trailer

"I'm never who people think I am…" Vertical Ent. has released the first official trailer for The Serpent, an assassin action thriller arriving in select theaters this month. The film marks the feature directorial debut of world famous Russian model Gia Skova, who also produced and wrote and stars in this film. "If you want something done, do it yourself." Agent Kavsky is highly trained and one of the CIA's most lethal weapons. When she’s given a special assignment that takes a disastrous turn, she comes to find out she is being set up by her own agency, uncovering a web of lies and secrecy that exposes a massive conspiracy. Skova stars with Travis Aaron Wade, Craig Conway, Alexandra Tebano, Jason Scott Jenkins, and Lin Gothoni. Pretty much the exact same plot as every other hitman movie ever made, but it still looks badass… kind of.
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Stars Sippin’ Seltzers — Get Fizzy With It!

It looks like these stars are ready to get the party started … they’ve been on a fizzy fix lately and have been sharing all their spirited snaps!. Diplo, Stassie Karanikolaou and Chanel West Coast are just a few of the celebs that have been getting lit and they’re posting pics of what carbonated booze they’ve been chugging!
TV SeriesPopculture

'General Hospital' Nemesis is Leaving Series After Over 300 Episodes

General Hospital recently said goodbye to one of the show's villains. According to Deadline, the character of Peter August, played by Wes Ramsey, will no longer appear on the show. This news comes shortly after an episode of General Hospital aired in which Peter was killed. Ramsey's final appearance on...
TV SeriesCadillac News

HBO Max Releases the First Official Trailer for ‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot (VIDEO)

After months of teases and drip-fed details, HBO Max has finally unveiled the first official trailer for the highly-anticipated Gossip Girl reboot. “Did you miss me? I know I’ve missed you,” Kristen Bell‘s mysterious “Gossip Girl” narrator says in the clip as she prepares to wreak havoc in the lives of the students attending Constance Billard and St. Jude’s. Ditching her blog for a much more modern-day Instagram account, the “Gossip Girl” is once again ready to expose the secrets of Manhattan’s super-rich and uber elite teens.
TV Series1063thegroove.com

INDUSTRY NEWS: Milo Ventimiglia, Ted, Nikki Glaser + More!

MILO VENTIMIGLIA CAST IN 'THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL': Milo Ventimiglia will be reuniting with Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino for season four of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. TV Line confirmed the This Is Us star’s guest stint with Amazon, but the streamer declined to provide details about his character. PEACOCK...
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Neill Blomkamp’s Demonic gets a first trailer

The first trailer has been released for writer-director Neill Blomkamp’s (District 9) upcoming horror Demonic which follows a young woman as she unleashes terrifying supernatural forces when the root of a decades long rift between her and her mother are revealed; watch it here…. Demonic is a supernatural possession horror...
MoviesFirst Showing

Becoming a Rock Star at 60 in 'I'm An Electric Lampshade' Doc Trailer

"Age is not the limitation that you think it is." Strike Media has released an official trailer for a funky UK documentary film called I'm An Electric Lampshade, which originally premiered at the Cinquest Film Festival earlier this year. A fun story about a 60-year-old wannabe rocker! I'm An Electric Lampshade is an offbeat, heart-warming portrait of the world's least likely rock star. This documentary-narrative hybrid tells the story of Doug McCorkle, a buttoned-up, mild-mannered corporate accountant. After retiring at age 60, Doug puts his marriage and life savings on the line to chase his wildest dream. Can he pull it off? Have you heard of him already? Following a successful US debut at Cinequest, the film will have its UK premiere this month at the Barnes Film Festival, followed by a screening at The Romford Film Festival. I honestly have no idea what's going on this trailer, tons of strange footage all over, but I admit I'm curious. Take a look below.
TV SeriesVanity Fair

Gossip Girl Reboot Trailer: Kristen Bell Ushers in a New Class of Trendy Teens

Like it or not, a new era of Gossip Girl is upon us. HBO Max has released the first official trailer for the reboot, signaling a changing of the guard from mid-aughts millennials to modern-day Gen-Zers. At one point, a group of well-dressed teenagers sits on those hallowed Met steps. A new girl (Whitney Peak) approaches, wearing a headband that’s reminiscent of Blair Waldorf’s on the original GG. Then another student (Jordan Alexander) ceremoniously removes the newbie’s outdated accessory. The message: this isn’t your slightly-older cousin’s Gossip Girl.
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

The Surrogate gets emotional first trailer

The first trailer for the critically acclaimed film, The Surrogate, has been released, and it pulls no punches. The Surrogate tells the story of Jess Harris (Jasmine Batchelor), who agrees to become a surrogate and egg-donor for her best friend Josh(Chris Perfetti) and his husband Aaron (Sullivan Jones). 12 weeks into the pregnancy a test reveals that the child has Down’s Syndrome, and as they do their best to decide on the right course of action, the three friend’s relationship is put to the test.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

The “Patrick Star” Show Trailer Has Arrived

How many Spongebob fans are waiting anxiously for this spinoff to arrive? It’s likely that quite a few of them are since it would appear that Patrick Star’s show is going to be every bit as crazy as his buddy Spongebob’s, but how often we’ll get to see Spongebob is kind of hard to say since after all, this is Patrick’s show. The talking sponge might show up regularly simply because the two are pals, but as though the main intent of this show is to focus on Patrick and his family and whatever antics they might get up to, which is bound to be considerable since Patrick is, well, Patrick. That means that he’s bound to say and do the ridiculous things that people will laugh at because they’re comical without trying to be and are bound to keep a lot of long-time fans happy. As a character, Patrick has usually been at Spongebob’s side more often than not and has shared adventures with his yellow buddy for years, but this time around it’s bound to be interesting to see what happens when he’s with his family and things start to get kooky.