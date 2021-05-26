Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Cruella Review: The Emmas Deliver the Fireworks

By Joshua Starnes
vitalthrills.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStylish, calculating and beautiful with a pair of perfectly-pitched performances from its two leads, Cruella is an apt reflection of the life its heroine (Emma Stone) wants to lead but may be a decade too late in getting there. A prequel humanizing a villain from a 50-year-old film who literally...

www.vitalthrills.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Gillespie
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Emma Thompson
Person
Emma Stone
Person
Emily Beecham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Dalmatians#Cruella Review#Cruella Review Score#The Walt Disney Studios#Premier Access#Real Fireworks#Alter Ego#Adult Audiences#Wes Anderson Fantasy#True Love#Slinky Narcissism#Design#Pattern#London
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Batman
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviesseattlerefined.com

Review: Emma Stone doesn't disappoint in Disney's 'Cruella'

Live action redos of animated classics have been all the rage lately. Disney in particular found its lucrative, formulaic sweet spot, a cash cow that produces a comical amount of box office gold with a simple flick of a fairy godmother's wrist. Reimaginings of these well-loved properties appeal to both new generations of kids who have easy access to streaming content, as well as to the Millennial crowd who place ridiculous sentimental worth on the stories and their characters (*gulp*, guilty). But the blueprint is stale. The films typically follow the source material with razor sharp accuracy so as not to offend the fans who aren't always agreeable to change.
Celebritiestribuneledgernews.com

Emma Stone credits Cruella production team for doing 'at least half' of her work

Emma Stone believes the 'Cruella' costume designer and hair and make-up artist did "at least half of her job" for her in the movie. The 32-year-old actress portrays Estella "Cruella" de Vil in the '101 Dalmatians' prequel, and she admitted a huge part of the aspiring fashion designer character was about what she was wearing and her look, so she has credited the behind-the-scenes team for their hard work.
MoviesYardbarker

Emma Stone & Emma Thompson seem keen on a 'Godfather 2'-esque 'Cruella' sequel

Cruella has only been in theaters—and available to stream on Disney Plus with Premier Access—for five days, but talk about a potential sequel is already swirling. And one Rotten Tomatoes interviewer might have the best idea so far: "I was thinking of The Godfather 2 when they did a mashup of, like, [Marlon] Brando and [Al] Pacino. Could you ever see a mashup, back-and-forth, like a prequel-sequel kind of thing?"
Beauty & Fashionfangirlish.com

‘Cruella’ Movie Review: This Villain Is In A League of Her Own

Coming into Disney+’s Cruella I was skeptical. Seriously, another adaptation? But with a villain twist? Been there, done that. But then I thought, if we can have multiple Joker’s in one lifetime, then we can have all the villain stories and then some. Same thing goes for adaptations. No one complains when there are multiple Spiderman’s. So, I cut Cruella a break, didn’t go back and watch 101 Dalmatians, and gave Cruella a chance.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Cruella’ Star Emma Stone ‘Wasn’t Surprised’ by Film’s Dark Storyline

Emma Stone wasn’t shocked by how dark Cruella de Vil’s backstory is in Disney’s new live-action “Cruella.”. “Surprise is hard when you’ve been attached to the movie for four years and you’ve seen many different incarnations of the script,” Stone told Variety‘s senior culture and events editor Marc Malkin while she promoted the film with co-star Emma Thompson. “I wasn’t surprised because I had seen all the permutations it was going through.”
Beauty & Fashionwmay.com

Cruella – Movie Review [Spoilers]

From the company that brought you the “Happiest Place On Earth,” comes a movie that asks: “could we get people to sympathize with a psychopath dog killer?”. No one really asked how Cruella DeVille became the evil woman she is, but Disney is willing to answer it for you anyways. (Arguably) Unnecessary prequels and origin stories tend to take someone awful like say Darth Vader, a mass murdering Sith Lord and makes them someone you kind of root for until they literally murder children. Welp, now I guess we HAVE to hate them, right?
MoviesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Emma Stone Explains Why ‘Cruella’s Signature Cigarette Holder Didn’t Make It Into New Film

‘Cruella’ star Emma Stone has opened up about the absence of one particular prop that was prominently featured in the original ‘101 Dalmatians’ movie. Emma Stone, 32, has revealed why her character’s signature cigarette is absent from Disney’s Cruella. The new mom opened up in a new interview about why the prop, which was featured heavily in the original 101 Dalmatians movie, didn’t make the cut in the new live action spin-off film. “That is not allowed in 2021,” Emma told The New York Times. “We are not allowed to smoke onscreen in a Disney film. It was difficult to not have that cigarette holder … I was so excited to have that green plume of smoke in there, but it was not possible.”
Entertainmentimdb.com

‘Cruella’ Production Designer on Building Emma Stone’s Lair

“Cruella” production designer Fiona Crombie worked on more than 100 sets to create the multi-layered vintage look of 1970s London, giving lots of thought to young Cruella’s den. Crombie looked at old photos of abandoned locks that ran along the Thames River in London for her main inspiration for young...
MoviesComicBook

Cruella: Emma Stone and Emma Thompson Love the Idea of a “Godfather II-Style” Sequel with Glenn Close

Cruella was released this weekend, which means many people are looking back on the other iterations of the iconic Disney villain. Cruella de Vil made her on-screen debut in the animated 101 Dalmatians back in 1961 and was voiced by Betty Lou Gerson. The character was later played by Glenn Close in 1996 in a live-action remake of 101 Dalmatians and the star returned again for the sequel, 102 Dalmatians, in 2000. In the new movie, Emma Stone plays Estella, the younger version of the character coming into her own in the 1970s. During a recent interview with Rotten Tomatoes, the idea was suggested of making a sequel similar to The Godfather Part II, which could see both Stone and Close playing the role again. Both Stone and her Cruella co-star, Emma Thompson, loved the idea.
Celebritiesdistincttoday.net

Emma Stone reveals that her cigarette holder is missing from Cruella due to Disney’s smoking ban

She’s known for constantly having a cigarette dangling from a lengthy holder. But Cruella de Vil had to quit cold turkey for Emma Stone’s new smoking-free prequel Cruella. The 32-year-old Oscar winner revealed that Disney’s longtime smoking ban forced a retooling of the 101 Dalmatians villain in an interview with The New York Times that was published Thursday.
Moviestucsonpost.com

Emma Stone admits 'Cruella' is missing signature accessory

Washington [US], May 29 (ANI): Hollywood actor Emma Stone, who plays Cruella de Vil in the newly released Disney live-action film 'Cruella', recently revealed that her rendition of the character is missing one of its signature accessories in the film. According to People magazine, recently during an interview with a...
Movieshypable.com

How ‘Cruella’ fails Emma Stone in a way ‘101 Dalmatians’ doesn’t fail Glenn Close

This weekend, Disney’s Cruella—the live-action origin story of the villainous fashion designer Cruella DeVil, who came to fame in the 1961 animated classic One Hundred and One Dalmatians—hit both theaters and Disney+. This is the second live-action iteration of the material, with 101 (and 102) Dalmatians coming 25 years ago, starring Glenn Close as Cruella. The latest version, directed by Craig Gillespie of I, Tonya and Lars and the Real Girl fame, stars Emma Stone as the titular villain and Emma Thompson as her villain, the Baroness von Hellman, another famous designer in this world.
Moviesnewsbrig.com

Cruella Sequel in the Works at Disney, Emma Stone May or May Not Reprise the Role

Washington [US], June 5: Seems like Disney isn’t finished telling Cruella de Vil’s story just yet! Before Emma Stone-starrer ‘Cruella’ has even entered its second weekend of release, Disney is already in early development on a sequel of the film. Cruella Official Trailer 2: Emma Stone Is a Beautiful Badass Disney Villain as She Goes Against Emma Thompson’s Baroness.
Beauty & Fashionglittermagrocks.com

REVIEW: Buckle Up for Emma Stone in Dark, Twisted, and Fashionable New Film ‘Cruella’

Cruella, an origin story for the 101 Dalmatians villain starring Emma Stone and Emma Thompson, begins with Estella (Tipper Seifert-Cleveland), daughter to a single mom, who seems always to be getting into one sordid adventure after another. With her black and white signature hair, we get an intro to her fast-paced and turbulent life as a child and her dreams of wanting to become a fashion designer when she grows up.