Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin

By Office of the Spokesperson
U.S. Department of State
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today in Jerusalem with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin. The Secretary reiterated the United States’ unwavering commitment to Israel’s security and thanked the President for his years of dedication in advancing our bilateral relationship. The Secretary and President Rivlin discussed ways to promote coexistence and tolerance among all citizens of Israel regardless of heritage or background. They reaffirmed the importance of the steadfast U.S.-Israel partnership and the need to promote peace and stability for all. On behalf of President Biden, Secretary Blinken extended an invitation for President Rivlin to visit the United States in the coming weeks.

