The Seahawks' schedule is upon us. Thinking like a tape-obsessed, sleep-repressed, caffeine-stressed maniac, here are the top five Seattle games that should be fun to watch on gameday and afterwards in the 'Xs and Os' machine of coaches film. NFC West games have been excluded because they are a class above ordinary fixtures, carrying a different level of consequence and subsequently raising the tension. Instead, the focus is on the out-of-division play that should create some excellent schematic match-ups, teaching us lots about Seattle’s 2021 ability.