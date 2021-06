Collin County is just one of the markets in Texas that has grown beyond belief. The median price is up almost 27% with listings down 61.2%. Of course, we all know that the lowering of interest rates is impacting much of this, but another factor is the job growth in the area combined with increasing prices in other parts of the country that have made living conditions less than desirable. Keep an eye out for reports on the rest of the DFW market coming out in the next few days.