Letter to the editor: We must transition to renewable energy
One hundred years ago, when we converted vehicles from horse and buggies to internal combustion engines, workers, business owners and local governments understood the benefits. We adopted the internal combustion engine vehicle in part as an environmental response to the disastrous use of too many horses: Manure was piling up causing problems with odor, flies, typhoid fever, and sludge when it rained. Gasoline was originally a useless waste byproduct of making kerosene for lamps. As Henry Ford said, "what they wanted was less horses***." It was a little more complicated than that, but you get the general point.