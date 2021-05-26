How has workers' comp fared in the face of the pandemic?

As the owner of my own company, a lot of work, research, and tension has accompanied our reopening plans. While our team is extremely excited about seeing each other in person, as a business owner, it‘s my responsibility to ensure we’re being safe, following appropriate CDC guidelines, and making the best decisions to protect our employees. A survey conducted by Envoy found that 66 percent of employees are concerned about their health and safety as it relates to returning to in-person work. Further, the Rockefeller Foundation found that 44 percent of 1,339 U.S. employers surveyed said they were planning on requiring employees to get vaccinated before they could return to a physical workplace. This is unchartered territory for all of us, and vaccines introduce a new layer of potential risk.