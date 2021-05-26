How has workers' comp fared in the face of the pandemic?
The workers’ compensation market is thriving after several years of unparalleled results. Even with the COVID-19 pandemic causing global health and economic crises, workers’ compensation remains one of the most profitable segments within the US property & casualty (P&C) industry. As a result, the market is attracting a great deal of capacity in the shape of new carriers, programs and insurtech companies that continue to drive competition and put pressure on rates.www.insurancebusinessmag.com