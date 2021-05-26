Cancel
Labor Issues

How has workers' comp fared in the face of the pandemic?

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe workers’ compensation market is thriving after several years of unparalleled results. Even with the COVID-19 pandemic causing global health and economic crises, workers’ compensation remains one of the most profitable segments within the US property & casualty (P&C) industry. As a result, the market is attracting a great deal of capacity in the shape of new carriers, programs and insurtech companies that continue to drive competition and put pressure on rates.

