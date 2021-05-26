Lebanon council votes to become sanctuary city for the unborn, outlaws abortion in city

Lebanon became the first city in Ohio and the 29th city in the nation to outlaw abortion and to declare itself a sanctuary city for the unborn. City Council voted unanimously to approve the emergency ordinance which became effective upon passage just after 11 p.m. Tuesday night. Six of Lebanon’s council members who sponsored the legislation participated in the vote. The seventh council member, Krista Wyatt, was not at the meeting as she submitted her resignation earlier in the day.