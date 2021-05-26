Cancel
Lebanon, OH

Lebanon council votes to become sanctuary city for the unborn, outlaws abortion in city

By Ed Richter
Dayton Daily News
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLebanon became the first city in Ohio and the 29th city in the nation to outlaw abortion and to declare itself a sanctuary city for the unborn. City Council voted unanimously to approve the emergency ordinance which became effective upon passage just after 11 p.m. Tuesday night. Six of Lebanon’s council members who sponsored the legislation participated in the vote. The seventh council member, Krista Wyatt, was not at the meeting as she submitted her resignation earlier in the day.

www.daytondailynews.com
