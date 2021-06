Now that the Miami Dolphins schedule is out, which games should fans already have circled as the must-see contests of the 2021 season?. The Miami Dolphins have their 17-game slate now set before them following the league’s schedule release on May 12. Though the opponents and home-away matchups have been known for some time, how the full slate shakes out can go a long way in determining just how high the ceiling is for the upstart Dolphins in the 2021 season.