Multi-Functional Heartbeat Apps
Cellule—a UK design studio—has worked alongside medical researcher teams at Maastricht University and King's College London to deliver a multi-functional heartbeat app, called Echoes. The platform was originally developed to "test the possibilities of tracking heart conditions via smartphones," but the developers have also caught a glimpse of the service's potential beyond its medical function. Users can also utilize the heartbeat app to foster a deeper connection with their bodies, as well as "contemplate [their] hearts' unique rhythms." In an age where mental health and situationality are reigning supreme, this latter use of the heartbeat app is sure to capture the attention of a whole new demographic. As such, Echoes carries "a deliberately non-medical aesthetic."www.trendhunter.com