Multi-Functional Heartbeat Apps

By Kalina Nedelcheva
TrendHunter.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCellule—a UK design studio—has worked alongside medical researcher teams at Maastricht University and King's College London to deliver a multi-functional heartbeat app, called Echoes. The platform was originally developed to "test the possibilities of tracking heart conditions via smartphones," but the developers have also caught a glimpse of the service's potential beyond its medical function. Users can also utilize the heartbeat app to foster a deeper connection with their bodies, as well as "contemplate [their] hearts' unique rhythms." In an age where mental health and situationality are reigning supreme, this latter use of the heartbeat app is sure to capture the attention of a whole new demographic. As such, Echoes carries "a deliberately non-medical aesthetic."

