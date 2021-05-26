Cancel
Washtenaw County, MI

5HF Launches OneBigConnection.org Launches during National Mental Health Month

By Editor
thesuntimesnews.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo foster and build community connections, optimism, resilience, and engagement, 5 Healthy Towns Foundation (5HF) and its partners are pleased to launch OneBigConnection.org (OBC) during National Mental Health Awareness Month, this May. OneBigConnection.org is a new virtual platform tool that anyone in our service area can use. One Big Connection...

thesuntimesnews.com
