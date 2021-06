Breaking up is hard to do. That should be the name of a song. Oh, it already is. Remember Neil Sedaka?. During the past 16 months, screen usage has soared among school-aged children. The New York Times reported that by May, 2020, screen usage by children had doubled from the same time a year ago. Also, an Ipsos survey found that more than 20% of parents reported their children spend an average of more than 10 hours per week on screen-time entertainment.