The Scotsman is the spiritual successor to the Boosted Rev

SMS Subscription Management Tool, ElectricSMS, Acquired by ReCharge in Multi-Million Dollar Deal. VENICE, Calif., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ElectricSMS, the leading product enabling customers to manage their subscription preferences through a simple SMS chat, today announced the acquisition of the company by ReCharge in a multi-million dollar cash and equity deal. ElectricSMS is the brainchild of AE Studio, the Venice-based development, data science, and design studio that creates custom software solutions that increase human agency. ReCharge, the leading provider of subscription management software for ecommerce, will rebrand ElectricSMS to ReChargeSMS. ElectricSMS gives customers agency over their subscription preferences in real-time, allowing them to skip, revise, renew, and reschedule their orders through a simple SMS chat and is currently used by leading brands like Olipop, Super Coffee, and GEM.