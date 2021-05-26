Cancel
The Scotsman is the spiritual successor to the Boosted Rev

By Raymond Wong
inputmag.com
 17 days ago

"If you like the Boosted Rev, you're going to love this." Sonny Vu, CEO of Arevo, the 3D printing company behind the carbon fiber Superstrata e-bike, is tackling electric kick scooters next with the Scotsman, undeterred by the challenges of shipping e-bikes to customers. Before we talk about the Scotsman,...

www.inputmag.com
Scotsman carbon fibre electric scooter

If you are in the market for a premium electric scooter constructed using carbon fibre, you may be interested in the new Scotsman created by an engineering team based in San Francisco. Each Scotsman electric scooter is 3D printed from carbon fiber based on your size and ride style, and come supplied with integrated smart features such as multiple battery bays power, speed, range and portability as standard.
