The Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian featured a tear-inducing scene between Mando and The Child. The Mandalorian and Grogu's journey comes to an end as the Jedi Master comes to save the day. Before handing him off to his new life, Din Djarin takes one last look upon his faithful companion that turns him into the new man he is today. Iron Studios captures this final moment with Grogu into a beautifully crafted 8.5" tall statue that stands on a themed base. His new Beskar armor is sculpted to perfection with this statue and is loaded with emotion. Priced at $160, Star Wars fans can bring home this heartfelt moment here, and it is set to release between April – June 2022. Check out the entire official description below, as well as pictures of this glorious piece.