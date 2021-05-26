Suns’ Williams on Injured Chris Paul: ‘I Just Couldn’t Watch Him Run Like That’
Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams said it was his decision to limit point guard Chris Paul's minutes during the second half of the team's 109-102 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series Tuesday. According to ESPN, Williams said: "I took him out, that was all me. Just looking at him holding his arm the way he was holding it, I just couldn't watch him run like that, trying to make plays.