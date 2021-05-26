Suns’ Williams on Injured Chris Paul: ‘I Just Couldn’t Watch Him Run Like That’

Welcome to ‘Inside the Suns’, your weekly deep down analysis of the current Suns team as well as a peak at Suns teams throughout history in this week. In this weekly article, we focus on you the community to tease out the good and bad of the Suns who finished the 2021 regular season with a 51-21 record to earn the 2nd seed in the Western Conference playoffs. They defeated the defending World Champion Lakers 4-2 in the first round and then swept the Denver Nuggets 4-0 in their second round playoff series. Next up is their first trip back to the Western Conference Finals since 2010 where they will face either the Utah Jazz or the Los Angeles Clippers. The Clippers are presently leading the Jazz 3-2 in their semifinals series.