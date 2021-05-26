Cancel
NBA

Lakers’ LeBron James Comments on George Floyd, ‘More Than a Vote’ and Social Justice

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Lakers star LeBron James expressed support for the George Floyd bill on Tuesday night and remembered Floyd one year after his death. While addressing the media following L.A.'s 109-102 win over the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 of a first-round playoff series, James was asked about social justice (beginning at the 1:03 mark): James said he is in "full support" of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which would ban chokeholds and qualified immunity for law enforcement in addition to cr...

