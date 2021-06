Dallas Mavericks star Forward/Guard Luka Doncic & Los Angeles Clippers star Forward Kawhi Leonard showing respect to one anotherNBA - Getty Images. When the matchup between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks was set for the first round of the western conference playoffs a lot of people including myself picked the Clippers to win. Then out of nowhere the Dallas Mavericks surprised us all when they won the first two away games back to back on the Clippers home court. The first game 113-103 and game 2 ending at 127-121 both for Dallas. Many thought it was the beginning of the end for the Clippers from here on out.