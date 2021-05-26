VOTD: The DC Extended Universe Gets the Honor of Being the 400th Honest Trailer

Always remember, Honest Trailers are going to live up to their name, meaning they’ll be honest, but not necessarily kind. Remembering that is kind of important when one steps into such a clip. The DCEU took a serious pounding when it first tried to get started up and it’s not going as well as people want to think it is now since DC feels disjointed and less cohesive than ever. But the standalone movies have been doing okay, which appears to be where DC is headed at the moment no matter that it keeps everything separated and cohesion is less of a possibility. When the heroes and villains did come together though one can openly state that it was a giant mess of CGI and action that some enjoyed and some couldn’t help but cringe at since to be fair, some of the ideas that DC has been pushing have been decent until they’ve been seen on the big screen, or on streaming. Even criticizing DC these days isn’t really worth it since while DC isn’t dead in the water, their current direction feels as though it’s trying to take off but is bound to get hampered in some way each time the franchise sees clear skies. Several movies have been well-received by a lot of fans, but the efforts to keep the DCEU moving forward have stalled and stuttered so badly at this point that it feels as though it might take an actual miracle to get things under control and on the right track. There are plenty who would disagree and say that the Snyder Cut set the record straight, but there are a lot of people that might laugh at that and do their best to remind rabid fans of the DC universe that Zack Snyder and Warner Bros. aren’t on the best of terms at this point, so expecting more from that quarter might not be realistic.