VOTD: The DC Extended Universe Gets the Honor of Being the 400th Honest Trailer
Ever since Marvel Studios successfully built their Marvel Cinematic Universe, every studio has been riding their coattails and trying to do the same. That’s especially true for Warner Bros. Pictures and the DC Extended Universe they tried to create with director Zack Snyder after too many failed attempts at bringing Superman back to the big screen. So the studio said to hell with it and allowed the creation of the film franchise that the 400th Honest Trailer from Screen Junkies calls the equivalent of a chaotic goth nerd who never lived up to their potential.www.slashfilm.com