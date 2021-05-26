Cancel
VOTD: The DC Extended Universe Gets the Honor of Being the 400th Honest Trailer

By Ethan Anderton
/Film
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver since Marvel Studios successfully built their Marvel Cinematic Universe, every studio has been riding their coattails and trying to do the same. That’s especially true for Warner Bros. Pictures and the DC Extended Universe they tried to create with director Zack Snyder after too many failed attempts at bringing Superman back to the big screen. So the studio said to hell with it and allowed the creation of the film franchise that the 400th Honest Trailer from Screen Junkies calls the equivalent of a chaotic goth nerd who never lived up to their potential.

#Dc Extended Universe#Marvel Cinematic Universe#Movie Stars#Films#Votd#Man Of Steel#Wonder Woman#Cyborg#Justice League#The Dceu Honest Trailer#Villains#Franchise Stars#Aquaman#Pictures#Silly Things#Superpowered Demigods#Director Zack Snyder#Screen Junkies#Eccentric Wimps
