When people talk about Labour leader Sir Starmer as being insipid and ineffectual, someone who lacks any sharp outline or definition, a washed-out middle-management type with no soul, a grey, dismal rain-jacket of a man, a torpid dish-cloth with legs, not so much a mid-life crisis but more of a mid-life compromise, a charisma vacuum, a computer simulacrum whose algorithms are designed to mimic human responses and yet always seem to be on the blink – I am rather inclined to sympathise. But there is one way, at least, in which Sir Starmer has been both effective and decisive throughout his career, and that’s in his unstinting, unswerving service to the status-quo.