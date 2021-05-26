My work crush lives with his girlfriend

Hi all. So recently, probably in the last few weeks, I've been thinking a lot about my DDs female teacher at school whom I have regular contact with via email. I am a married (what I thought to be heterosexual) woman in my 30s with 3 children.. DDs teacher is probably 20+ years older than me and before a few weeks ago, my husband was doing most of the school runs. I suffer with anxiety and we have a child under one year, and he works school hours so it just works for us. I did the school run a few weeks ago and DDs teacher stroked my arm and said it was so good to see me, after contact via email only for a while. The emails are pretty much all about DD but there are hints of flirtation in them (I think?) I noticed she doesn't wear a wedding band which could mean nothing but then I feel so guilty and ashamed for even checking. I can't help but notice her and feel like I want to be around her, and truth be told I don't know the first thing about her as a person. What is happening!? I've decided I'm going to stop doing the school run and hope that avoiding seeing her will take the edge off how I feel but the days I don't get an email feel so empty. It's insane and I am beating myself up so much about it. She is living in my head rent free, all the time! The few times I've picked up DD over the last few weeks, she's come over and stroked my arm asking how I am and assuring me that DD had a good day at school. She also compliments me on what I'm wearing or how nice I look sometimes. And a few things shes said in emails makes me think maybe I'm not going crazy? Such as "I was really happy to see you" and "see you soon, I hope." Please just put my mind at rest, tell me to stop being so damn stupid and childish and get a grip. Or tell me I'm not going mad and the signs are there.. not that I'll pursue it if they are because I've been with my husband for 14 years, we have 3 children together and I wouldn't throw all of it down the drain for the sake of being curious. Will this go away? I feel actual physical pain from the fact in a months time she will no longer we DDs teacher and I'll probably never see her or hear from her.