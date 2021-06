This past May we saw the return of Red Bull Formation, and with it came unprecedented progression in women’s freeride mountain biking. To give you the quick run down, over the course of a week, eight elite female riders gathered in Virgin, Utah to shape their own top to bottom lines on the most storied and iconic landscape you can find in mountain biking. Some chose to resurrect old features from previous Red Bull Rampage competitions, whereas other athletes—like Chelsea Kimball—chose to create their own. By the time the digging was said and done, it was time to test their creations. Red Bull’s latest recap edit gives us a taste of the excitement with a compilation of the best action from the event. It's clear that the athletes took things to another level this year!