Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

No 10 fails to deny Boris Johnson considered firing Matt Hancock

By Ashley Cowburn
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4egY7x_0aBvRFzB00

No 10 has failed to deny Dominic Cummings ’ claim that Boris Johnson considered sacking Matt Hancock during the height of the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The prime minister’s official spokesman twice declined to dismiss the claim, instead suggesting the prime minister and health secretary “worked closely” during the coronavirus crisis, with both focused on “saving lives”.

However, when asked whether Mr Johnson had full confidence in his senior minister, they replied: “Yes, the health secretary has been working closely with the prime minister throughout”.

During a committee hearing on Wednesday, the former senior No 10 aide repeatedly took aim at Mr Hancock, suggesting he should have been fired for at least “15-20 things” and later claimed Mr Johnson “came close” to removing him in April 2020, but “just fundamentally wouldn’t do it”.

He said he could not explain why Mr Hancock remained in post, adding: “There’s certainly no good reason for keeping him.”

When the health secretary was claiming that everyone was getting the treatment they needed in the first wave, many were in fact “dying in horrific circumstances”, Mr Cummings suggested. And he said that Mr Hancock had wrongly assured the prime minister that there was no problem with supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) and later wrongly blamed the Treasury for shortages.

Pressed on Mr Cummings’ claim that the test-and-trace system was delayed last spring because of the health secretary’s “stupid” plan to carry out 100,000 tests a day , the prime minister’s spokesman said the goal had a “galvanising effect on massively scaling up our testing capacity”.

They added: “It is simply the case we went from having a few thousand tests a day available in the UK to having many hundreds of thousands in a matter of months — that undoubtedly saved lives.”

During the evidence session, Mr Cummings also repeated allegations that Mr Johnson had offered to appear on live television and to be injected with Covid-19 – before contracting the virus – in order to reassure the public and so that “everyone realises it’s nothing to be frightened of”.

The Daily Mail reported ahead of the hearing that Mr Johnson had described the virus as “kung flu” at the onset of the pandemic, and that he was willing to be injected on television by England’s chief medical officer professor Chris Whitty.

Quizzed on the claim, the prime minister’s spokesman said: “I don’t plan to get into various allegations and claims that have been made today, our focus is on recovering from the pandemic, moving through the road map and distributing the vaccines.”

Addressing the accusations, a spokesman for Mr Hancock said: “We absolutely reject Mr Cummings’ claims about the Health Secretary

“The Health Secretary will continue to work closely with the prime minister to deliver the vaccine rollout, tackle the risks posed by variants and support the NHS.”

The Independent

The Independent

144K+
Followers
80K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Whitty
Person
Matt Hancock
Person
Dominic Cummings
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Health England#Uk#Secretary#Ppe#Treasury#The Daily Mail#Health#Nhs#Mr Hancock#Firing#Mr Cummings#Hearing#Coronavirus#Shortages#Horrific Circumstances#Crisis#Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Related
Public Healthjusticenewsflash.com

Coronavirus News UK-Dominic Cummings told MP Boris Johnson “almost fired Matt Hancock 15 times” during the pandemic barbecue

Dominic Cummings, former chief adviser of Boris Johnson, said today that Health Secretary Matt Hancock was fired for allegedly “lying” at a government meeting. Cummings told the parliamentary committee: “I think the Secretary of Health should be expelled for at least 15 or 20 things, including lying to everyone after the cabinet meeting and in public.”
WorldTelegraph

Boris Johnson is not to blame for the spread of the Indian variant

How convenient it would be for opponents of the Prime Minister if there was truth in the narrative that he had shown a cavalier attitude towards Covid 19, ignoring and over-ruling the cautions of his expert advisers. It isn’t just Dominic Cummings who is trying to spin this tale. One current government insider was quoted anonymously on Sunday as saying: “It’s very clear that we should have closed the border to India earlier and that Boris did not do so because he didn’t want to offend Modi.” Typical of Labour’s response throughout the Covid crisis, the shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds jumped on the bandwagon, saying that the government should have closed down travel from India sooner. The message is: yes Boris deserves half a cheer for his vaccination programme, but look, here he is again riding roughshod over scientific evidence, and we are all now going to pay the price in more deaths and serious illness.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Hug ‘carefully’ when restrictions on physical contact are lifted, says Matt Hancock

Matt Hancock has advised people to be “careful” when hugging others after restrictions on physical contact are lifted on Monday.The health secretary confirmed that he plans to hug his parents when the curb is ended after more than a year, but said he would do it outside in order to reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus.Experts say that hugging should be restricted to small numbers of people - probably family members and close friends - and should be kept brief to improve safety.People should hug outside or in well-ventilated areas with their faces turned away from one another and should...
CoronavirusPosted by
The Independent

Count me out! Allowing people inside pubs is foolish – and Matt Hancock knows it

Question: how do you know that Boris Johnson is lying? Answer: because you can see his lips move.An old joke, I know, but it comes irresistibly to mind as ministers tell us it is perfectly fine to go inside a pub or restaurant to enjoy ourselves – but, erm, well, actually they’d prefer it if we stayed outside and, maybe, didn’t bother going out, all things considered.Watching Matt Hancock’s nervous calls for “caution” gives me the distinct impression that here is a man who doesn’t really believe that the easing of lockdown is wise, is terrified that Johnson’s latest gamble...
Public Healthledburyreporter.co.uk

Boris Johnson issues urgent warning as lockdown restrictions ease

Boris Johnson has called for a “heavy dose of caution” as England moves into satge three of the givernment's roadmap out of lockdown. Indoor socialising, physical contact and holidays to destinations on the green list can resume from Monday (17 May) in England. The move comes despite concerns concerns over...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson delays decision on social distancing update, blaming ‘new threat’ from Indian variant

Boris Johnson has dropped a promise to reveal this month whether social distancing will end, blaming the “new threat” from the Indian variant of Covid-19.Only a week ago, the prime minister said he expected to scrap the “1 metre-plus rule” – and pledged to give couples planning weddings plenty of notice if the restriction will be lifted on 21 June.But his spokesman pulled the deadline for setting out plans by the end of May, saying: “We can’t be definitive at this point, because of the variant that has been identified.”More time was needed to “look at the data” because...
Public HealthTelegraph

Hug outside and minimise indoor contact, warns Matt Hancock

People should try to hug outside and minimise indoor contact, Matt Hancock has urged, on the eve of Monday’s lifting of restrictions. The Health Secretary advised people to be "careful" when hugging as he said he would "probably" hug his parents outside when the curbs on contact eased on Monday.
Lifestylekentlive.news

Matt Hancock issues 'clear' advice on travelling to 'amber' list countries

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has issued 'clear' advice to people considering travelling to countries on the UK's amber list. Conservative former health secretary Jeremy Hunt asked for “absolute clarity” on the amber list, asking in the Commons: “Should all of our constituents go on holiday to countries on that amber list even when it is no longer illegal?”
Books & LiteraturePosted by
The Independent

Downing Street denies Boris Johnson missed Covid meetings to write Shakespeare book

Downing Street has denied suggestions that Boris Johnson missed crucial meetings early in the coronavirus pandemic because he was working on a book he had promised to write about William Shakespeare.And the prime minister’s official spokesman rejected claims from former Downing Street adviser Dominic Cummings that the government’s initial response to the outbreak was to seek safety through “herd immunity”, telling reporters: “Herd immunity has never been government policy.”In a fresh stream of tweets ahead of his appearance before a House of Commons committee on Wednesday, Mr Cummings today said that as late as 14 March last year, advisers...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Localised lockdowns not ruled out in response to Indian variant of Covid, says Matt Hancock

Ministers have not ruled out a return to localised lockdowns in response to the upsurge in the Indian variant of Covid-19 in the UK, health secretary Matt Hancock has said.Mr Hancock told Sky News’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday that he “very much hopes” that the planned national removal of England-wide restrictions will go ahead on 21 June, but said it was too early to say whether it is safe to go ahead.The health secretary said that early results from tests at Oxford University gave “a high degree of confidence” that vaccines work against the B1.617.2 strain of Covid-19.But he...