Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

People’s Pharmacy: Spravato nasal spray for depression is out of reach

By Joe Graedon, M.S.,, Teresa Graedon, Ph.D.
The Spokesman-Review
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ. I was a participant in a Phase 3 clinical trial for esketamine, which came to market as the nasal spray Spravato. The Food and Drug Administration approved it for treatment-resistant major depression, a condition I’ve suffered from for 15+ years. The effect was profound: an immediate relief of all...

www.spokesman.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinical Depression#Major Depression#People S Pharmacy#Spravato#Esketamine#Japanese#Neuroscience#Greens#Eguide#Blood Pressure Solutions#Peoplespharmacy Com#King Features
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
FDA
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
Related
Mental HealthTacoma News Tribune

‘Laughing gas’ could help treat people with severe depression, study finds

Inhaling a single, low dose of nitrous oxide, better known as “laughing gas,” helped “rapidly relieve” symptoms of severe depression in people whose condition does not respond to medication, according to a new study. And to the researchers’ surprise, the effects lasted longer than two weeks; the experimental treatment was...
Mental HealthPosted by
SlashGear

Laughing gas offers some people rapid relief from chronic depression

Nitrous oxide (“laughing gas”) may offer significant relief from the symptoms of treatment-resistant depression, according to a new study from the Washington University School of Medicine and the University of Chicago. An hour spent inhaling a mixture of laughing gas and oxygen resulted in rapid improvements among patients who didn’t find relief in traditional antidepressant treatments.
Saint Louis County, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

People's Pharmacy: More complaints about tinnitus after vaccination

Q • I received the COVID vaccine a few weeks ago. Ever since then, I’ve had tinnitus in my ears. Is this a possible side effect? Will it go away?. A • We could find no studies demonstrating a link between COVID vaccines and an increased risk of tinnitus. In this condition, a person hears a hissing, humming, buzzing or ringing sound that others can’t perceive. Quite a few readers have reported tinnitus following their vaccinations, so we don’t think it is completely coincidental. Unfortunately, we don’t know if it will go away.
HealthThe Spokesman-Review

People’s Pharmacy: Preventing and treating Lyme disease

Q. We moved from North Texas to a lake in East Texas. Within the first week of living here, my husband discovered a tick on his stomach. He pulled it out, and a week later we saw a bull’s-eye rash as clear as can be. I sent him off to...
Lifestylegreensboro.com

People's Pharmacy: Diaper rash ointment eliminates jock itch

Q: For several years, I had jock itch. When I tried the usual over-the-counter remedies, I was disappointed. Finally, I tried Dr. Sheffield’s Diaper Rash Ointment. After a few applications, things cleared up, and I have had no recurrence. Answer: Like most diaper rash ointments, Dr. Sheffield’s contains zinc oxide....
Healthkidswithfoodallergies.org

Astepro Nasal Antihistamine Spray Is Approved to Be Sold Without a Prescription

Kids With Food Allergies (KFA) is sharing this press release from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to bring you the latest news quickly. Approval is a First-in-class and was Enabled by the Prescription to Nonprescription Switch Process. For Immediate Release: June 17, 2021 – The U.S. Food and Drug...
HealthSFGate

FDA Approves SOAANZ for Edema Treatment in Patients with Heart Failure and Renal Disease

VIENNA, Va. (PRWEB) June 21, 2021. Sarfez Pharmaceuticals announced today approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the Virginia-based company’s New Drug Application for Soaanz®, a once-a-day improved formulation of the loop diuretic torsemide. The approved drug provides a new treatment option for patients suffering from heart failure who experience persistent edema, swelling in the lower limbs and/or abdomen, despite a loop diuretic therapy. Soaanz provides a longer duration of peak effects without causing excessive urination.
Healthhealio.com

Dry eye nasal spray and future of Beovu lead June coverage

Study results showing efficacy of a dry eye nasal spray and a blog pondering the future of Beovu lead ophthalmology coverage for June. Read the top-performing stories from the first part of the month below. Nasal spray improves signs, symptoms of dry eye disease. Patients treated with a nasal spray...
Sciencewuwf.org

UWF Researcher: Alzheimer's Drug Lacks Data, Provides Hope

Alzheimer’s is a debilitating disease that affects more than six million Americans. While there’s no cure, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, earlier this month, approved a new treatment for the first time in 18 years. WUWF recently discussed the pros and cons of the new drug with an Alzheimer’s researcher from the University of West Florida.
U.S. PoliticsNews-Medical.net

FDA approves antihistamine nasal spray for over-the-counter use

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today approved a nasal antihistamine for nonprescription use through a process called a partial prescription to nonprescription switch. The FDA approved Astepro (azelastine hydrochloride nasal spray, 0.15%) for seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis—commonly known as allergies—for adults and children six years of age and older.
Public Healthfox10phoenix.com

Nasal spray could potentially treat COVID-19, NIH says

BETHESDA, Md. - The director for the National Institutes of Health announced this week the progress of a nasal spray being developed to treat COVID-19. "I’m pleased to share progress in the development of a specially engineered therapeutic antibody that could be delivered through a nasal spray. Preclinical studies also suggest it may work even better than existing antibody treatments to fight COVID-19, especially now that new SARS-CoV-2 "variants of concern" have become increasingly prevalent," said NIH director Dr. Francis Collins.
Healthphysiciansweekly.com

FDA OKs First Oral Blood Thinning Medication for Children

TUESDAY, June 22, 2021 (HealthDay News) — The first oral blood thinning medication for children was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the agency announced Monday. Pradaxa (dabigatran etexilate) oral pellets were approved to treat children ages 3 months to 12 years with venous thromboembolism (VTE) directly after...
HealthMonthly Prescribing Reference

FDA Approves Rx-to-OTC Switch for Astepro Allergy Nasal Spray

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a prescription to over-the-counter (OTC) switch for Astepro® Allergy (azelastine hydrochloride nasal spray, 0.15%), an antihistamine, for the temporary relief of nasal congestion, runny nose, sneezing and itchy nose due to hay fever or other upper respiratory allergies for adults and children 6 years of age and older.
Petspharmacytimes.com

Clearwater Pharmacy's Therapy Bunny Steals Hearts

Owner Nancy Peterson enjoys taking care of patients, accompanied by popular sidekick Rosie the Rabbiter. Nancy Peterson, RPh, first fell in love with the pharmacy profession in high school, when she worked as a soda jerk at a local independent pharmacy. She then attended pharmacy school at the University of Kansas School of Pharmacy in Lawrence. After graduating, Peterson gained a variety of experience working in chain, hospital, and independent pharmacies. She was hired to open Clearwater Pharmacy in Kansas in May 2016.
Healthphysiciansweekly.com

Thrombopoietin Receptor Agonists (TPO-RAs): Drug Class Considerations for Pharmacists.

The thrombopoietin receptor agonists (TPO-RAs) romiplostim, eltrombopag, avatrombopag, and lusutrombopag carry unique US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA)- and European Medicines Agency (EMA)-approved indications and may be used to increase platelet counts in a variety of conditions. Current indications for available TPO-RAs include treatment of chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) in cases of insufficient response to prior treatment (avatrombopag, eltrombopag, romiplostim), management of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease who are scheduled to undergo a procedure (avatrombopag, lusutrombopag), management of severe aplastic anemia (eltrombopag), and management of thrombocytopenia associated with interferon-based therapy for hepatitis C (eltrombopag). Across current indications, pharmacists can assist in stabilizing platelet counts and help to reduce large undulations commonly seen when starting, stopping, or transitioning between these agents. If therapy modifications may benefit the patient, pharmacists should discuss possible changes with the patient’s treatment team or treating physician. When used for ITP, romiplostim, eltrombopag, and avatrombopag stimulate TPO receptors on hematopoietic stem cells (also known as c-Mpl, or CD110) to promote platelet production; however, romiplostim is the only TPO-RA that binds at the same site as endogenous TPO. These subtle mechanistic differences may explain why switching TPO-RA may be clinically advantageous in some situations. As pharmacists are called to counsel patients on TPO-RA use, a deep understanding of potential adverse events and management strategies, as well as appropriate monitoring, will increase the likelihood that patients meet their goals of therapy in the shortest timeframe. Other uses of TPO-RAs are also discussed in this review, including use following hematopoietic stem cell transplant, use in myelodysplastic syndrome, and use in chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia.
Women's Healthaithority.com

Peer-Reviewed Study Suggests Nerivio Effective for Treatment of Acute Menstrual Migraine Headache

Theranica, a prescribed digital therapeutics company developing advanced electroceuticals for migraine and other pain conditions, announced that a new peer-reviewed study published in Pain and Therapy demonstrates the efficacy of Nerivio in treating menstrual migraine. Menstrual migraine, a sub-type of migraine, is often more painful, more disabling and of longer duration compared to other types of migraine.