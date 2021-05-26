Cancel
Variable Scope Oddity In Python

Cover picture for the articleA few weird quirks pertaining to variables in the Python programming language. Python is the most popular programming language in the world. This is for good reason, as the language presents some serious advantages over its competition in a lot of aspects. Firstly, it is readable and writable in a manner that is akin to writing regular language. A lot of Python code ends up reading a lot like English, so it is easy to see why this is beginner-friendly, and typically quite easy to understand. Secondly, the language has the paradigm features that users want. The language is object-oriented, but has support for tons of generic programming concepts that make that paradigm a lot more viable for general purpose applications. Finally, the language’s interpreter is written in C, and this close integration with C via the Python.h header allows Python to run relatively quickly on a lower end while keeping the front end code incredibly concise and simple to understand. However, no language is ever perfect to a T — and behavior might not always end up being what you might expect. Python is a language that is filled with some rather interesting quirks.

