Elegy on Pearl Mountain, Pt. 4

Part Four of “Elegy on Pearl Mountain,” a series of prose and poetry by Kevin Chesser, featuring tintype photography by Chris Parsons. In my first dream about Pearl Mountain, I’m collecting Old Best Friend’s body parts from the heaps of trash and stitching him back together. Where he’s missing flesh, I fill in with cardboard or chicken wire, glass or clay. I work quickly and soon come up with a crude Old Best Friend. A little bit of motor oil down the throat, a little bit of ash in his palm. I ask how he ended up like this, back here, of all places. He points off toward a distant heap, crowned with a brilliant orb of light. “Over there is the North Star. I followed it here. It took a long time. First I saw its light, then I heard its voice. It said it would take care of me. It did.” Then the North Star dives into the heap and the ground beneath our feet grows hot.