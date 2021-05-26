Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Elegy on Pearl Mountain, Pt. 4

drdoctordrdoctor.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePart Four of “Elegy on Pearl Mountain,” a series of prose and poetry by Kevin Chesser, featuring tintype photography by Chris Parsons. In my first dream about Pearl Mountain, I’m collecting Old Best Friend’s body parts from the heaps of trash and stitching him back together. Where he’s missing flesh, I fill in with cardboard or chicken wire, glass or clay. I work quickly and soon come up with a crude Old Best Friend. A little bit of motor oil down the throat, a little bit of ash in his palm. I ask how he ended up like this, back here, of all places. He points off toward a distant heap, crowned with a brilliant orb of light. “Over there is the North Star. I followed it here. It took a long time. First I saw its light, then I heard its voice. It said it would take care of me. It did.” Then the North Star dives into the heap and the ground beneath our feet grows hot.

drdoctordrdoctor.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#Elegy#Clay#Life Photographer#Iii#Journal#Rabid Oak#Empty House Press#North Star#Glass#Book#Bright Rivers#Bone#Rubble#Chicken Wire#Flesh#Tintype Photography#Slag#Cardboard#Legs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Religionnorthwestgeorgianews.com

The white pearl

Mary loved going to church. At the end of maturity for six-year-olds and the children’s sermon, Mary loved the stories. Though she didn’t fully realize she was getting too old, she listened attentively. On the last Sunday in May, right before summer break, the story grabbed her attention more than...
Lifestylewortfm.org

Dropping Pearls for Esty

This week on Mel & Floyd: A WORT pledge drive & a Smarty Pants eat-a-thon; nerds drink free; unplanned sheep pregnancies and we accept livestock; minion convention badges means more work for She Who Must Be Obeyed, mindless minion D-Cubed is phoning it in, and other random topics. Subscribe to the Mel & Floyd podcast on iTunes and never miss another episode (unless the power goes off again) – It’s FREE! Passersby were amazed at the unusually large amounts of blood.
bitchute.com

Pt 1 Rebirth A transsexual view

In this video I share my thoughts on the following,. Detransition, removing my implants. Feelings of being confined by physical transformation. Perhaps male transitioners mistake the feeling of larping as women, for the free…
Beethovenyourclassical.org

PT Weekend: The Class of 2021

The class of 2021 has overcome so many unexpected obstacles, and in many cases, they're not getting a big public celebration. So, we're throwing a party for them...on the radio! We'll have dedications and tributes for this year's graduates, and music to help celebrate. Plus, Bruce Adolphe has this week's Piano Puzzler!
boxden.com

Official MoonPirate Thread - Pt. 2

Since my other account got banned... n my thread got deleted.. we'll just continue wit this one. Not even 2 months..already listed on a multi billion dollar exchange. These dirtball fu*kboys can't stop whats already in motion. this sh*t is corny...... just slap "moon" on another dumb a*s coin to...
TennisPosted by
Majic 93.3

Friday’s Pearls Of Wisdom

One night I was talking to one of my good DJ friends who is very well versed in the world of "Jordans" Well I’m not much of a tennis shoe chick. So I got a whole education on the different names of Jordans, their significance, significant years, etc. I left that conversation with one small yet major epiphany… Michael Jordan knows his worth! Anytime you can charge up to $600 for a shoe with your name on it YOU GOT TO BE FULLY AWARE OF THE VALUE OF YOUR NAME.
Apparelwolfandbadger.com

Gold Large single Pearl Necklace

LILY & ROO's large gold single pearl necklace. This beautiful pearl necklace is made with a 14ct gold filled chain and a beautiful hand-selected freshwater pearl. The perfect jewelry gift for her that will complement any outfit. All large gold single pearl necklaces come in a luxury LILY & ROO gift box.
Apparelthe360mag.com

The puzzling beauty of black pearl necklaces

Pearls have always been seen as a symbol of class, elegance, and refinement. Although there are many different types of beautiful pearls, one specific type has been the most popular among pearl lovers due to its rarity and mysterious look. Black pearls deliver a chic and modern look, whether wearing a necklace or some earrings.
Books & Literatureantiquestradegazette.com

‘Elegy’ from 1836 reveals original John Constable watercolours

Not only is the 1836 first illustrated edition of the great poem a significant rarity in itself (very few, if any, copies have seemingly emerged at auction in the last 40 years), this particular quarto copy has 17 original drawings and watercolours, each bound in directly before the applicable stanza to which they relate. These works include three watercolours by John Constable no less, and others by artists such as Charles Landseer, Peter De Wint and Richard Westall.
Musicsyncopatedtimes.com

Panama, Pt. 1

Jeff, when you think about the traditional jazz “warhorses”—like “At The Jazz Band Ball,” “That’s A Plenty” or “Fidgety Feet”—traditional jazz musicians usually don’t make too many variations on the order of the strains. But “Panama” is a whole different ball game! Starting with the first jazz recording of the song in 1922 by the New Orleans Rhythm Kings, there are barely any records with the same routine, number of parts, or solos in the same places. Tracing the song as published through its development as a jazz standard is like trying to assemble a particularly difficult jigsaw puzzle! As background to this discussion, can you say something about the composer, the original form of the song and the way it was intended to be played?
CelebritiesThrive Global

Nicole Pearl of the Beauty Girl: “Community”

Community. Finding one or more people who “get it” in a way where you don’t need to do any explaining but who can just be there to support you is important. The world seems to be reeling from one crisis to another. We’ve experienced a global pandemic, economic uncertainty, political and social turmoil. Then there are personal traumas that people are dealing with, such as the loss of a loved one, health issues, unemployment, divorce or the loss of a job.
Militarybeachcomber.news

Theater Review: 'Last Out: Elegy of a Green Beret’

Like other professionals, professional soldiers are oath-bound to perform their duties. Beholden to the intractable wars that the U.S. has been steeped in for the bulk of the 21st century a phrase of respect has worked its way into the American vernacular and is directed toward military veterans: “Thank you for your service.” But few of us truly grasp what that “service” entails in terms of sacrifice. Some of the scars of service are physically visible, while other wounds are psychological and not easily seen or known.
Beauty & Fashionwolfandbadger.com

Flower Pearl Flexible Hoop Earrings

There aren't any reviews for this product yet. Some recent customer reviews of the VALERIE CHIC collection:. Healing Red Agate Heart Choker & Earrings 18K Gold. Very pretty necklace, packaged beautifully and took no time at all to arrive. It's a little bit dressy and not suitable for everyday wear...
Entertainmentwww.theatermania.stream

Alice In Wonderland - June 3, 7pm PT

Crash through the looking glass with Alice on her zany adventure to an upside-down magical dreamland where imagination defies reality and madness makes logic. Weaving a whimsical poem of hilarious and colorful eccentrics, Lewis Carroll’s fractured fairy tale creates a prism through which we can again experience the mystery and effervescent wonder of growing up.
Comicsfanboynation.com

Fantoy Comics Presents: Among Us pt 2

Born to a hot dog themed performance artist and an animated extra from Scooby Doo, Michael Colbert had a typical life till, as a kid, he started reading comics and discovered Star Wars and Doctor Who. After that any hope for a normal life went out the window. Splitting his time between Southern California and an alternate plane of existence where waffle cones are the dominate life-form Mike writes stuff; his Cyberpunk/spectral comic series Crazy Mary, short stories and now for the sinister forces of FanboyNation. He also carries heavy things for the film biz and worked on such geek-tastic shows as Babylon 5, Firefly, Buffy the Vampire slayer, Chuck and Torchwood – Miracle Day all while harboring an irrational fear of anthropomorphic food.
Moviesboxden.com

Rate the last movie you watched pt. 3...

XTREME (6/10) Spanish action flick i decided to give a shot on Netflix... "Retired" Hitman meets a kid while plotting revenge, takes a liking to the bastard, avenges him then proceeds to whoop old a*ses of former a*sociates... The f*ght sequences were actually dope, dude could whoop a*s and the...
Musicyourclassical.org

PT Weekend: Kenneth Frazelle

American composer Kenneth Frazelle has spent much of his life close to the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina and Virginia. He loves the music of the Appalachians, and often draws on that sound in his own work. On today's show, hear from Frazelle's Fiddler's Galaxy, with Joseph Swensen on the violin/fiddle and Jeffrey Kahane on the piano.
Golfmyrtlebeach.com

The Black Pearl Mini Golf and Arcade

Looking for fun for the whole family? The Black Pearl Mini Golf and Arcade is the perfect spot!. Located in North Myrtle Beach on Sea Mountain Highway, tourists and mini golf enthusiasts alike can enjoy an 18-hole and pirate-themed mini golf course, as well as an arcade game room to bring back all the nostalgia.
Entertainmentjuno.co.uk

Summer 2021 - Pt.2

Leisure Dub feat. Armanious - Weekend Waiting 7" coming soon!. Black Gold (feat Thundercat) Hiding In The Shadows (feat Niki Randa) African Samurai (feat Denzel Curry) Between Memories (feat Niki Randa) Jose Carlos SCHWARZ/LE COBIANA DJAZZ. Lua Ki Di Nos (The Moon Is Ours) (reissue) Cat: HTML 007. Rel: 26...
Apparelwolfandbadger.com

Amalfi Pearl Pendant Necklace

Bring the Mediterranean to your wardrobe with this stunning pearl pendant necklace. With a dainty turquoise stone in the centre, this gemstone pendant hangs from a 21ct gold plated on recycled brass chain and is hand crafted on a textured gold mould. Ottoman Hands Amalfi Pearl Pendant Necklace comes in...