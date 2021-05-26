Cancel
Google Cloud intros trio of new services aimed at helping enterprises unify data

By Natalie Gagliordi
ZDNet
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle Cloud on Wednesday announced three new products across its database and data analytics portfolio that are aimed at making it easier for businesses to integrate data into applications and workflows in real time. The key products include Datastream, a new serverless change data capture and replication service; DataPlex, an...

www.zdnet.com
