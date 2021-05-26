Google Cloud intros trio of new services aimed at helping enterprises unify data

(Other stories by Brittany Day) CloudLinux, the sponsor of the forever-free AlmaLinux OS enterprise Linux distribution, is now automating, simplifying, and securing Linux operations with its TuxCare unified enterprise support services. An expansion of CloudLinux's KernelCare and Extended Lifecycle Support brands, Tuxcare provides comprehensive, fully managed support, maintenance, and security for enterprise Linux systems, empowering businesses with greater flexibility, reduced maintenance costs, and enhanced security. LinuxSecurity researchers spoke with CloudLinux President and Chief Revenue Officer Jim Jackson to gain further insight into how TuxCare is revolutionizing Linux security for the enterprise. This article will explore the services that TuxCare provides to optimize the level of security and convenience that businesses experience using Linux.