Beyond Beeple’s $69M NFT: How creators can (and will) thrive in the crypto economy

One of the more fascinating IP stories of 2021 is unfolding before our eyes, tying together the disparate strands of patents and copyrights with the unbelievable market focus on monetization of blockchain technology. On May 27, 2021, UC Berkeley announced that it was jumping on the Non-Fungible Token (NFT) bandwagon, with an upcoming auction on June 2, 2021, of patent invention disclosures owned by the university that are tied to Nobel Prize-winning inventions. With proceeds going to fund continuing research, the effort by Berkeley is clearly intended to capitalize on the frothy market for NFTs of all stripes, led by the notorious sale of a Beeple NFT for nearly $700 million and the sale of NBA highlights on NBA Top Shot for hundreds of thousands of dollars each.