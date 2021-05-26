LGBTQ employees are less satisfied at work, especially at Amazon and Walmart

Watch out Zuk, in Canada (and likely many US states), an employee could then claim the legal principle of 'Equity' and demand an increase if he moves from Moosejaw to Toronto. I was wondering the same thing - do you get a pay raise for moving to a higher cost area? I can see this backfiring if other tech companies all of a sudden offer more money; even though the someone may have the same or better standard of living they will see the smaller paycheck every month and likely get upset. I worked for a company that decided cut field engineer per diem by $5, or about 8%. No doubt some brilliant bean counter convinced their PHB of the great savings and got a reward for it. We field engineers pointed out that a pay cut would result in us looking for work elsewhere, at a time when you could basically call up a company and get a new job. We were told by HQ that "It's not a paycut and we don't get per diem." Well, you ass, which is overhead, sits in a nice air conditioned building instead of a trailer and isn't away from home for weeks at a time. A few month slater they came to our sites and asked why is everyone quitting? We'll we may have been smart enough to do the job and dumb enough to take it, but eventually we wised up, collected our annual bonus and then bolted.