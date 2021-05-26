Cancel
Minorities

LGBTQ employees are less satisfied at work, especially at Amazon and Walmart

By Lydia Dishman
Fast Company
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Pride Month just a few days away, Glassdoor revealed its latest sentiment analysis of LGBTQ workers in a comprehensive report. The conclusion: They’re less satisfied with their employers than their non-LGBTQ counterparts. Employees anonymously rated their companies across workplace factors such as:. Career opportunities. Compensation. Culture. Diversity and inclusion.

Tim Cook
