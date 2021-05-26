Boston Properties to acquire 360 Park Ave South ground lease
Boston Properties is making a big bet on the Midtown South office market. The REIT is set to buy the ground lease on the 20-story building at 360 Park Avenue South, Commercial Observer reported. While the purchase price for the lease is reportedly $300 million, sources told the publication that the deal also includes several operating partnership units that could be converted into stock, bringing the total to more than $325 million.therealdeal.com