Boston Properties to acquire 360 Park Ave South ground lease

NEW YORK, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. ("the Company") (LFMD) , a leading direct-to-patient telehealth company, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Company's Board of Directors granted an equity award to a new employee. The equity award was an inducement material to the employee's acceptance of employment with the Company. The award was granted outside of the Company's 2020 Equity and Incentive Plan (but consistent with its terms) and approved on May 17, 2021, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).